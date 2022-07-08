Police searching for suspect who stole from Fargo ATM

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown. FPD officers responded to a report of an assault. in the 0 block of broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who, they believe, ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the morning of Friday, July 8. The Fargo Police Department responded to a call for service...
FARGO (KFGO) – A search is underway for a man who was a passenger in a stolen van in Fargo after police officers responded to a call of people slumped over in the vehicle in an apartment garage in the 3400 block of 15th Ave. S shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department continues to search for a person they believe, ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the morning of Friday, July 8. In a Twitter post, they confirmed that they are looking for Derek Stanley. If anyone locates Stanley,...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identifies the victim involved in the shooting on Friday as 28-year-old Shane Netterville, a Native American man who was last known to live in Jamestown. Adam O’Brien, who’s been with Fargo Police for eleven years, has been placed on paid administrative leave while...
Authorities say a Fargo police officer shot and killed a man on Friday after authorities responded to a call about two people slumped over in a van that turned out to be stolen. Police say the 28-year-old Jamestown man was shot after driving the van out of a garage at...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A West Fargo man is arrested on attempted murder charges. 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo is charged with three counts of terrorizing and one count of attempted murder. Grand Forks Police dispatched to the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane area for a disturbance involving several people at around 8:30 Friday night.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on I-94 just east of Moorhead on Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling west on the interstate when the motorcycle hit the back of the car. The motorcycle then...
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that police activity is taking place in South Fargo. WDAY News First received word of roadways blocked off and police tape scattered at an apartment complex near the intersection of 35th street southwest and 17th avenue south around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Red River in north Moorhead Wednesday afternoon. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh of Fargo. The body was spotted near the shoreline. Police say the medical examiner did not find...
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Gunfire breaks out in a Fargo neighborhood. What police are telling us about the investigation. Pro-abortion protests planned this weekend at locations around the region. A record crowd is expected over the next ten days at the Red River Valley Fair.
(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the Red River in Moorhead. Police say juveniles found the body along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say it appears the man’s body had been in the water for a significant amount of time. The Ramsey County...
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Families across the nation are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. Thieves are feeling that punch too, and some are resorting to siphoning fuel out of tanks. as well as drilling directly into fuel tanks to steal gasoline. Since the...
3:11 p.m., A man lost fingers in a firework accident at a residence along County Highway 34, Ogema. The 41-year-old man from Montana was testing fireworks by holding a tube when the firework exploded in his hand. 3:20 p.m., A large box truck rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck when...
(West Fargo, ND) -- First Avenue East will close beginning Monday, July 11th, between 5th Street East and 6th Street East for concrete repairs due to road buckling. Road buckling commonly occurs when the air temperature shifts from moderate to extreme heat. The warmer the temperature, the more the pavement material expands and leads to buckles.
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It was a rocking good time full of horsepower at Moorhead Cruise Night. Gearheads showed off their cars’ muscle and how they restored them. Mall businesses like Kreps Family Farm had food and items for sale. Uptown performed many songs like Kryptonite by Three...
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger were on...
Comments / 0