ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Police searching for suspect who stole from Fargo ATM

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Police are searching for a suspect who tried to steal from an ATM outside...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown. FPD officers responded to a report of an assault. in the 0 block of broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
kvrr.com

Man killed by police officer in South Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identifies the victim involved in the shooting on Friday as 28-year-old Shane Netterville, a Native American man who was last known to live in Jamestown. Adam O’Brien, who’s been with Fargo Police for eleven years, has been placed on paid administrative leave while...
kvrr.com

West Fargo man arrested on attempted murder charge

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A West Fargo man is arrested on attempted murder charges. 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo is charged with three counts of terrorizing and one count of attempted murder. Grand Forks Police dispatched to the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane area for a disturbance involving several people at around 8:30 Friday night.
valleynewslive.com

One person injured in motorcycle v. car crash

CLAY COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on I-94 just east of Moorhead on Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling west on the interstate when the motorcycle hit the back of the car. The motorcycle then...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atm#Fargo Atm#Fargopd
wdayradionow.com

Police activity reported in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that police activity is taking place in South Fargo. WDAY News First received word of roadways blocked off and police tape scattered at an apartment complex near the intersection of 35th street southwest and 17th avenue south around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Body found in river in Moorhead identified

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Red River in north Moorhead Wednesday afternoon. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh of Fargo. The body was spotted near the shoreline. Police say the medical examiner did not find...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
wdayradionow.com

Fargo police shoot crime suspect; Pro abortion rallies planned in ND; Record crowd expected at RRV Fair

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Gunfire breaks out in a Fargo neighborhood. What police are telling us about the investigation. Pro-abortion protests planned this weekend at locations around the region. A record crowd is expected over the next ten days at the Red River Valley Fair.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
voiceofalexandria.com

Body of a juvenile is recovered from the Red River in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the Red River in Moorhead. Police say juveniles found the body along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say it appears the man’s body had been in the water for a significant amount of time. The Ramsey County...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Thieves are draining gas tanks; experts weigh in how to protect yours

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Families across the nation are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. Thieves are feeling that punch too, and some are resorting to siphoning fuel out of tanks. as well as drilling directly into fuel tanks to steal gasoline. Since the...
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: July 1-4

3:11 p.m., A man lost fingers in a firework accident at a residence along County Highway 34, Ogema. The 41-year-old man from Montana was testing fireworks by holding a tube when the firework exploded in his hand. 3:20 p.m., A large box truck rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck when...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

First Avenue East to close Monday in West Fargo for concrete repairs

(West Fargo, ND) -- First Avenue East will close beginning Monday, July 11th, between 5th Street East and 6th Street East for concrete repairs due to road buckling. Road buckling commonly occurs when the air temperature shifts from moderate to extreme heat. The warmer the temperature, the more the pavement material expands and leads to buckles.
lakesarearadio.net

Two Injured, One Ejected in Boating Accident on Rush Lake

PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
PERHAM, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo man dead following ATV accident in Becker County

(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
kvrr.com

Cruise night showcases nice rides at Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It was a rocking good time full of horsepower at Moorhead Cruise Night. Gearheads showed off their cars’ muscle and how they restored them. Mall businesses like Kreps Family Farm had food and items for sale. Uptown performed many songs like Kryptonite by Three...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Racing Community Loses One of Their Own In UTV Crash In Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger were on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy