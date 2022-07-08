ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men charged after South Nashville shootout

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJwSC_0gYrzfxC00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were charged Thursday night after a shootout in South Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard for reports of two people shooting at each other. When authorities arrived, they said Desmon Page, 27, was found shot in the torso.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPAHn_0gYrzfxC00
    Desmon Page (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WevXS_0gYrzfxC00
    Don Burleson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Two men were charged after police said they were involved in a shootout. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators reviewed surveillance video in the area and said Page was seen running toward a home firing a semi-automatic pistol several times.

Don Burleson, 20, was then allegedly seen leaving a home, chasing Page, and firing multiple rounds from a semi-automatic pistol.

Page was charged with felony reckless endangerment. Burleson was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

