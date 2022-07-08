2 men charged after South Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were charged Thursday night after a shootout in South Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard for reports of two people shooting at each other. When authorities arrived, they said Desmon Page, 27, was found shot in the torso.

Desmon Page (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Don Burleson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Two men were charged after police said they were involved in a shootout. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators reviewed surveillance video in the area and said Page was seen running toward a home firing a semi-automatic pistol several times.

Don Burleson, 20, was then allegedly seen leaving a home, chasing Page, and firing multiple rounds from a semi-automatic pistol.

Page was charged with felony reckless endangerment. Burleson was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

