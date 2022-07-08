ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey At Essence Festival

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashionista and beauty guru, Lori Harvey posted on her instagram that it was her very first time going to the Essence Festival in New Orleans! She was a guest speaker for AT&T’s “Dream...

