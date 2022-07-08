Tracking a Summer cold front moving southeast into central Oklahoma Friday afternoon. A few severe storms possible!

Oklahoma City -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is coming to Oklahoma as she launches a yearlong tour to visit states and communities where government-financed boarding schools housed -- or still house -- generations of Native American children.One of her stops will be the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko. That school, in operation since 1871, has students in grades 4-12. It is operated by the Bureau of Indian Education.Historic abuses and child deaths at such facilities across the United States are under intense examination from historians, sociologists and archeologists (among others), and that is the focus of Haaland's...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO