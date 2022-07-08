ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a Summer cold front moving southeast into central Oklahoma Friday afternoon. A few severe storms possible!

By Jon Slater
KFOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered storms earlier Friday will continue to weaken into the evening hours. Through...

kfor.com

Comments / 3

Related
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OG&E crews work to restore power across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are still working to restore power across Oklahoma City. It has been nearly 24 hours since storms stretched across Oklahoma. On Saturday night, about 3,800 customers are still without power, mostly in the OKC metro. OG&E is working to restore power...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oklahoma#Hot Weather
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE
KTLO

Oklahoma man killed in Newton County motorcycle crash

An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Newton County. Eighty-three-year-old Royce Freeman of Wynnewood was pronounced dead at the scene in Ponca. According to the Arkansas State Police, Freeman was traveling on Arkansas Highway 74 near Steele Creek. He was reportedly attempting to negotiate a...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Hope and Haaland: A member of the Laguna Pueblo, U.S. Interior Secretary visits Oklahoma this weekend

Oklahoma City -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is coming to Oklahoma as she launches a yearlong tour to visit states and communities where government-financed boarding schools housed -- or still house -- generations of Native American children.One of her stops will be the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko. That school, in operation since 1871, has students in grades 4-12. It is operated by the Bureau of Indian Education.Historic abuses and child deaths at such facilities across the United States are under intense examination from historians, sociologists and archeologists (among others), and that is the focus of Haaland's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Gas prices dropping across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Tracking the gators in southeast Oklahoma

(KTEN) — Two universities are teaming up to keep an eye on alligators in southeastern Oklahoma. Why? The gator population is increasing, and researchers want to keep track of these scaly amphibians. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is partnering with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Adventist University to...
bryancountypatriot.com

Calera man hospitalized after being found unconscious in Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA – A Bryan County man was transported to a local hospital after he was found in shallow water in Lake Texoma on Saturday. Robert Kitchens, 57, of Calera, was found in approximately 3 feet of water, unconscious, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was recovered from the water and unknown individuals near the scene began CPR.
CALERA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy