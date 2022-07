If anyone knows about about being hated within the IndyCar paddock, it’s Paul Tracy. The 2003 CART champion found himself in the center of more feuds — often of his own making — during his time in CART, Champ Car and the IndyCar Series than any of his peers. If it wasn’t taking out a teammate like Dario Franchitti or waging a years-long war with key rival Sebastien Bourdais, the ‘Thrill from West Hill’ was developing his persona as IndyCar’s biggest bad guy while motoring to 10th on the all-time win list.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO