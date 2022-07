Adam Warner had always hoped to meet his musical hero, Charlie Daniels. And back in 2020, the aspiring country music artist was close to making his dream come true. "Charlie was playing at the Grand Ole Opry, and I was supposed to meet [him] that night, but I ended up getting a gig up in Wyoming," remembers Warner in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "There's no way I was going to get back in time. I called my publicist and told him about it, and he was just like, 'No worries…there will be other opportunities.'" He pauses. "I'll never forget that."

