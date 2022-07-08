ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

911 Operator Charged After Refusing to Send Ambulance to Mom Who Died

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for not sending an ambulance to a woman who later died of internal bleeding. Diania Kronk, 54, was found dead in July 2020 a...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

911 operator who failed to send ambulance charged with manslaughter

A 911 operator who did not send an ambulance to a caller was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Leon Price, a 911 operator in Pennsylvania, was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression, obstruction, and involuntary manslaughter because he did not send aid to a woman suffering from internal bleeding, according to the Greene County district attorney.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Insider

A 911 dispatcher who refused to send an ambulance to a bleeding woman unless she agreed to go to a hospital has been charged with involuntary manslaughter

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after denying a woman an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 in July 2020 on behalf of her mother who she said was "bleeding from the rectum." But Leon Price, the 911 dispatcher, refused to send an ambulance unless Kronk said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Sycamore, PA
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Denver

Arrest photos released of parents whose toddler died from fentanyl

Police in Colorado Springs on Friday released the mugshots of the parents of a toddler who died last year of exposure to fentanyl. The 15-month-old died in November. Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were arrested three weeks ago and now face charges of child abuse resulting in death. The toddler's name was Cairo Astacio and at the time of death authorities stated that both parents were found to be under the influence of fentanyl. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a prepared statement that he is "saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic." Vasquez called fentanyl a "devastating drug." Astacio is 36 and Kira Villalba is 29. Police are asking anyone who has more information that can help them with their ongoing investigation to contact them.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Emergency Services#Hospital
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The US Sun

Harmony Montgomery update: Shocking new details about dad Adam’s arrest in home at center of hunt for missing girl, 8

A FATHER was arrested for stalking his wife in the same house where 15 months later officers would center the search for his missing eight-year-old daughter. Law enforcement wheeled a refrigerator in and out of Adam Montgomery's former home on Tuesday, along with other potential pieces of evidence, as the futile, months-long search for Harmony continued.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Mail

Four-day-old baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother who was sleeping on a sofa after she couldn’t get upstairs to bed and ‘had no mobility support following her Caesarean birth’, inquest hears

A four day baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother on a sofa. Jory James' mum Emma was in so much pain from the Caesarian section birth that she couldn't get upstairs to the bedrooms at her home in St Ives, Cornwall. An inquest into Jory's death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Nine People in Just One Florida County Over the Weekend

A batch of either marijuana or cocaine laced with fentanyl claimed the lives of nine people between 34 and 60 in a northern Florida county between Friday and Tuesday, police said. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Seven of the deaths were confirmed and police say the other two under investigation are likely to have the same cause. The deaths came after four people went into cardiac arrests and six were intubated, authorities said. “This is a first,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat. The local sheriff’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency both pledged to keep investigating who sold the drugs. “I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” Sheriff Morris A. Young said. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
FLORIDA, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy