After drafting a center eighth overall Thursday night, the Red Wings added a pair of wingers in the second round Friday. The first, Dylan James at No. 40 overall, was named USHL Rookie of the Year this season after putting up 61 points in 62 games for Sioux City. He added eight points in 10 playoff games to help the Musketeers win their first USHL Championship.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO