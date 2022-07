A truck isn’t a truck if it can’t haul and tow. One of the best ways to get monster capabilities in a truck is to get a diesel. Ram offers the Cummins, Ford the Power Stroke and GM offers the Duramax diesels in its Chevy and GMC trucks and vans. So, if you’re looking for a Chevy Silverado 2500 HD or a GMC Sierra the big 6.6 is your go-to. But for the 1500, GM is discontinuing the old 3.0-liter Duramax, which is internally known as the LM2, and replacing it with the next generation LZ0 for 1500 truck duty.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO