ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Report details approval of Cuomo book deal

By Courtney Ward
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmcqJ_0gYrxSV300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new report claims former governor Andrew Cuomo misled the state’s ethics commission to receive approval to write his pandemic memoir. The report was released Thursday night.

Law firm Hogan Lovells was hired to investigate the Joint Commission on Public Ethics’s decision to approve Cuomo’s book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Included in the findings is the claim that Cuomo’s team told JCOPE the book wasn’t written, yet, and it would be a continuation of his first book published in 2014.

Instead, a New York State Assembly investigation found the former governor used state workers to nearly complete the book and settle on a publisher by the time he sought permission in July 2020. Cuomo’s team denied the Assembly’s allegations . They also claim the former governor was only seeking permission to sell the book and that he had already been keeping notes of his time as governor during the pandemic, saying there was “nothing stopping him from writing down his thoughts.”

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi released a statement on the Hogan Lovells report, saying, “As we said all along, on advice of counsel all staff who volunteered on the book worked on their own time — and as finally acknowledged today, we provided any and all information that JCOPE required for approval. There is some poetry to the fact that this feeble stunt – authored by the very law firm that is representing JJOKE  in our lawsuit – is the last act from this incompetent biased, score settling dinosaur of a bureaucracy.”

JCOPE chair says ‘targeted leaks’ of Cuomo information undermine staff

In their report, Hogan Lovells also blamed JCOPE for failing to realize the ethical issues created by Cuomo profiting off his COVID-19 response. The book was released in October 2020, and Cuomo reportedly earned $5.1 million. JCOPE later rescinded its approval of the book and demanded he repay royalties from the book deal. Cuomo responded by suing the ethics commission .

In the lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Albany, Cuomo accused JCOPE of violating his constitutional rights and showing “extraordinary bias against him.” The New York State attorney general’s office also issued a letter saying the commission had more steps to take before the office could get involved in trying to claim the money.

The former governor resigned from office in August 2021 after the state AG’s report surrounding sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, who was also under fire for his administration’s counting of COVID deaths in nursing homes .

Hochul presents State of the State address for 2022

JCOPE will be replaced by a new ethics panel approved by the legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year. Critics said JCOPE is too secretive, and it can’t be truly independent when its members are politically appointed. Hochul said she wants to fix that by implementing a rotating board of five members made up of the deans of New York’s 15 accredited law schools.

The Hogan Lovells report can be read in-full below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Controversy over New York’s new gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)– The New York Sheriff’s Association wishes state lawmakers would have consulted with law enforcement first before passing the new concealed carry law that goes into effect September 1st. https://www.news10.com/news/albany-county/gov-hochul-signs-landmark-gun-law-legislation/ “We feel like simple conversations with experts, and in this case we are the law enforcement experts would be a more workable law for […]
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
WETM 18 News

New York Sheriff’s Association responds to new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Sheriff’s Association has responded to the State’s new gun law which started to go into effect on Wednesday. The NYSSA criticized the legislation that went into effect on July 6 which makes it a class-A misdemeanor to buy or unlawfully sell a body vest. NYSSA said the […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa Budget would include child tax credits, millions for education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania law changes definition of a veteran

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A new law signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf amends the definition of a veteran in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 849 changes the definitions related to veterans’ employment preference for veterans discharged because of a medical disability. Specifically, the bill amends the definition of a “veteran”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

State grant funding announced for water infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Clean water is a necessity. To help New York communities, more grant funding will be available for clean water and sewer infrastructure improvements. “We are stewards of this planet,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “We have a moral responsibility to clean up the messes of the past.” On Thursday, Governor Hochul announced $225 […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New York State Assembly
WETM 18 News

Gov. Hochul announces crackdown on underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An initiative by the Governor’s office aims to cut down on underage drinking and driving during the summer concert season. Known as Operation Prevent, investigators from the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Parks Police, and local law enforcement will conduct sweeps at venues across the state.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

7 WNY stores cited for unlicensed cannabis sale

(WIVB) — New York State is telling seven Western New York cannabis stores to clean up their act or risk losing the chance to become a licensed dispensary. The Office of Cannabis Management mailed cease and desist letters to 52 cannabis retailers across the Empire State believed to be making unlicensed cannabis sales. NYS legalized […]
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana law

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new bill is proposing changes to the current medical marijuana laws in Pennsylvania. Currently, the Commonwealth has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone driving with THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in their system. However, advocates for Senate Bill 167 say that even when the intoxicating...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WETM 18 News

Wolf vetoes Pennsylvania transgender athlete bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” calling it “discriminatory transphobic legislation.” House Bill 972 would’ve required an entity or public institution to designate sports as for males, boys, or men; female, women, or girls; or co-ed or mixed. The bill also restricted “students of the male […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy