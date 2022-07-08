ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, July 8, 2022

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1 Several City of Framingham departments have teamed up to host Community Corner this summer at a handful of locations throughout the City. The first event will be at Butterworth Park, off Grant Street today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Framingham Public Library bookmobile will be there, as will...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Framingham, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusett’s Gov. Baker celebrates 2022 kick-off of popular ‘Summer Nights’ program

Second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the DCR’s Roxbury Heritage State Park in the City of Boston. The Baker-Polito Administration today celebrated the second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Roxbury Heritage Park in the City of Boston. This year, the Administration increased funding for the program to $2.5 million from $1 million, after beginning the program with $213,000 in 2015 after taking office. Additionally, the Administration is partnering with over 70 organizations this summer to offer free programming in the following communities: Boston (Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roxbury, and South Boston), Beverly, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Soulshaker Rocks Common in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Soulshaker played rock ‘n roll on the Framingham Centre Common last night. Two of the three members of the group hail from Framingham. It was their first time playing a Friday night concert in Framingham. They performed from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. In the back of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#City Hall#Community Corner#Framingham Police#Framingham Fire#National Geographic#Framingham Library#Noche De Fiesta
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham’s First-Ever Dog Park is Open

FRAMINGHAM – Friday afternoon, Binx, a 13-year old labradoodle was enjoying the City of Framingham’s first-ever dog park with his owner Linda. Linda served on FramBark for years, and like Frambark founder Shannon Stevens, pushed for the City to create a dog park. It took 7 years but...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best ice cream in Somerville and Cambridge

Over 1,000 readers voted on their favorite places to get a scoop. With the heat of summer coming up, you'll want to stop by one of these shops soon. The cities of Somerville and Cambridge do not run short on unique and creative ice cream shops. From Gracie’s Ice Cream in Union Square to Forge Baking Company, housed in a former warehouse, options abound for quality frozen desserts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Schools Advertising For Registration Manager

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District is advertising for a Registration Manager. The position would “assist the Director of the Department of Student Registration in the implementation of policies and procedures relative to school assignment based on Controlled School Choice at the Elementary Grades. Supports the Director in ensuring equitable student assignment, and contributes to the strategic planning and growth of the office. Supervise the day-to-day operations, planning, organization, and control of an efficient office that provides the maximum benefits to the students. Register new and returning students.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Plans to convert landmark restaurant into four-story condominium building

The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
STONEHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mosquito Spraying in Sudbury Wednesday

SUDBURY – The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project is planning to use a truck mounted aerosol sprayer to apply Zenivex E4 (EPA Reg No. 2724.807) at a rate of 1 oz per acre in Sudbury the week beginning Monday, July 11, 2022. Spraying will be done between sunset and...
SUDBURY, MA
universalhub.com

Losing homophobic losers with spray paint lose in Hyde Park and now the cops are after them

Somebody with a can of black spray paint tried to scare off the people building and supporting what will be New England's first LGBTQ-friendly senior-citizen apartment complex overnight, by spraying homophobic and threatening messages on signs outside the former Rogers Middle School but all they did was fire those people up who vowed to work even faster to open its doors to its first residents.
BOSTON, MA
wanderwisdom.com

The Vista Motel in Gloucester, Massachusetts

I've been a Massachusetts resident since the '90s and enjoy taking trips with my wife and children. On a high knoll overlooking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, The Vista Motel offers standard, deluxe, and premium rooms, each with breathtaking ocean views. Each room offers a mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker, individual air conditioning, DirecTV with HBO, free WiFi, and free local and long-distance calls. A nice outdoor continental breakfast area, an outdoor heated pool with a view, and plenty of ice for your cooler are all gratis as well. The Vista Motel's staff is incredibly courteous, and in 2020, Travelers' Choice on Trip Advisor gave it an "excellent" rating.
GLOUCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy