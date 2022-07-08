Oklahoma student competing in ‘Doodle for Google’ contest
HAMMON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma student is asking for your vote in a contest for Google.
William Long, a 9th grade student from Hammon Public School, is one of the 54 U.S. state and territory winners for the ‘Doodle for Google’ student contest.Edmond convenience store sued for selling alcohol to minors in fatal crash
Long’s design, ‘Explore the Unknown,’ was chosen from thousands of entries to represent Oklahoma in the competition.
Now, the community can vote on their favorite Doodle from July 7 through July 12.
The public vote will determine the five national finalists. One of whom will be chosen to have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death
The national winner will also take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package to improve their technology program.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0