ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma student competing in ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ivyhj_0gYrxArD00

HAMMON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma student is asking for your vote in a contest for Google.

William Long, a 9th grade student from Hammon Public School, is one of the 54 U.S. state and territory winners for the ‘Doodle for Google’ student contest.

Edmond convenience store sued for selling alcohol to minors in fatal crash

Long’s design, ‘Explore the Unknown,’ was chosen from thousands of entries to represent Oklahoma in the competition.

Now, the community can vote on their favorite Doodle from July 7 through July 12.

The public vote will determine the five national finalists. One of whom will be chosen to have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

The national winner will also take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package to improve their technology program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Texas synagogues cancel services after threat to Jewish community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas synagogues canceled Shabbat services Saturday, both in-person and online after the Jewish Federation of San Antonio said there was a threat to the Jewish community. Temple Beth in San Antonio posted on Facebook Saturday morning that services were canceled because they said they had received...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFOR

OCPA files complaint against Oklahoma representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free-market think tank has now filed a complaint against an Oklahoma lawmaker. In June, protective orders were filed against four members of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs following allegations from a state representative and his wife. Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, said members of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Tracking the gators in southeast Oklahoma

(KTEN) — Two universities are teaming up to keep an eye on alligators in southeastern Oklahoma. Why? The gator population is increasing, and researchers want to keep track of these scaly amphibians. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is partnering with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Adventist University to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Hammon, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

ONG seeking rate hike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As inflation continues to hit Oklahoma families, another utility company has announced that it is seeking a rate hike. Oklahoma Natural Gas Company has filed an Application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to request a base rate increase. ONG says it is seeking an increase...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

3 Florida Disney employees sue company over mask, vaccine requirements

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three former Disney employees are suing the company over masking and vaccine requirements for COVID-19, saying they were fired over lack of compliance. The three plaintiffs, residents of Florida, say their religious liberty was violated by the termination and requirements enforced by Disney. The employees...
FLORIDA STATE
107.9 LITE FM

The Latest on the Missing Children of Idaho

There is no feeling more terrifying than not knowing the whereabouts of your child. According to data from MissingKids.org, there were 128 cases of missing children reported in Idaho in 2021. That's an average of a bit more than 2 children going missing every week. According to MissingKids.org, that number jumps higher in neighboring states, Oregon and Washington where the totals are 500 and 1,038 reports respectively.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doodle#Alcohol#Hammon Public School#El Reno#Nexstar Media Inc
kosu.org

Two more COVID strains have made their way to Oklahoma. Here's what to know

Even more COVID subvariants have made their way to Oklahoma, and as always, they’re acting a bit different than earlier strains. The health department confirmed in an email Wednesday that two new variants account for about 40 percent of the samples state labs have tested. It’s hard to tell...
KFOR

Gun applicants in New York will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
KFOR

Grant helping Oklahoma cancer patients make it to treatment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As inflation continues to take a toll on Americans, the pain at the pump can lead some families to change their decisions about traveling. However, some Oklahomans don’t have much of a choice. For Oklahomans who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis, getting to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.9 LITE FM

‘My Pillow’ Guy Warns “Moment of Truth” is Coming For Idaho

Why is it that so many "celebrities" have interest in Idaho these days? It seems that the secret is out on our beloved state and not only is everyone wanting to come and move here but now, they're hoping to have a say in what is going on here as well. Look, we love Idaho but what's the appeal!? Idaho will be Idaho and those that live here know that.
IDAHO STATE
KFOR

Can election denialism be a winning issue in November?

(The Hill) — A number of Republican candidates who have pushed dubious claims about the last election, or questioned the legitimacy of elections, are winning their respective primaries, raising questions about whether election denialism can be a winning issue in the general election. Some of the most prominent primary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KFOR

2 injured while car surfing in rural Oklahoma area

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy