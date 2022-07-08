ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland’s work week ends with morning clouds, afternoon clearing Friday

By Rosemarie Stein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friday’s early morning cloud cover will likely stick around into the lunch hour, but clearing is expected by the afternoon. What’s not expected is any rain. The National Weather Service says a weak northwesterly flow is bringing in clouds in areas from Salem north to Cowlitz County. These clouds should...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

A fitting July forecast as we gear up for The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is going to be a quintessential July day as we wrap up our second weekend. We have plenty of events going on but the big one this afternoon is The Big Float! Prepare for sunshine and ideal temperatures. Today’s forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

It’s a weekend in weather paradise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s an excellent weekend to get outside. Wake up and smell the sweet scent of summer, low 60’s and mostly sunny as you get out the door. Daytime highs will max out in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Then, as soon...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Take a picture before this perfect July day changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Would you believe that we’ve made it this far into July, and until Thursday, Portland had yet to reach 80° for this month. Certainly 80 is not our hottest temperature for the year. Oh, we have far exceeded that notch on the mercury. We ended the last week of June with our hottest days so far (99° June 26, 96° June 27).
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
City
Salem, OR
The Oregonian

A ‘Shark Week’ blimp will fly over Portland and NW skies this weekend

If you just can’t wait for the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” to get underway this year, look up in the skies this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, a “Shark Week”-branded blimp is scheduled to fly over Portland and other Northwest cities. While the East Coast has seen a “Shark Week” blimp before, this is the first time that the West Coast will get its own blimp visits.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Alaska#Viirs
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
momcollective.com

20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
iheart.com

New Red Electric Bridge Opens

The Red Electric Bridge, a part of the Red Electric Trail is now completed and ready for use. The Red Electric Bridge, located in Southwest Portland between SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and SW Capitol Highway, provides pedestrians and people biking with a direct, car-free link to these main streets through a forested gulch.
PORTLAND, OR
point2homes.com

1587 SW BIRDSDALE CT, Gresham, Multnomah County, OR, 97080

Listed by Mark Bixel with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1587 SW BIRDSDALE CT Español?. Type. Residential. Sub-Type. Single Family Detached. Style. Ranch, Ranch, 1 Story. Lot Size. 0.17 Ac. MLS Number. 22184748.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: A puzzling change to a partnership that worked

The partnership between Portland and the nonprofit organization Friends of Trees for years has been a heartening example in which Portland lived up to its motto of a city that works. Under a $1.1 million contract with the city’s Bureau of Environmental Services, the nonprofit handled the logistics of acquiring...
PORTLAND, OR
pugetsound.media

FOX 13 Hires OKC Reporter; KIRO Gets Reporter From Portland

Tomorrow is my last day at Fox 25. I’ll miss you Oklahoma— thanks for the good times all these years. I’ll be making my way to Seattle for the next chapter in my career. I hope you’ll keep following my journey. Also…. Reporter/MMJ Bridget Chavez jumps...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
78K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy