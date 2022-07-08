ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Martin County deputies seeking information in 32- year-old cold case

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Decades later and deputies are still trying to solve a case where a man died from being hit by a...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for the communities help to find a man that has been missing since Sunday. The Greenville Police Department wants people to look out for Alex Sharpless. The 21-year-old was reported missing three days ago by a family member who...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Update to New Bern Police Investigates Shooting on Broad Street

UPDATE: July 12, 2022 at 3:55 p.m. On July 12, 2022, police arrested and charged Dakota Wright, 19 of Vanceboro, NC with Murder in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23 of Bayboro, NC. The second shooting victim was identified as Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21 also of Bayboro, NC. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in critical condition. In addition to Wright being charged with (1) open count of Murder, he was also charged with (2) counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and (1) count of Attempted Murder. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. The parties involved in this incident knew each other.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamesville, NC
County
Martin County, NC
City
Williamston, NC
Martin County, NC
Crime & Safety
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspects in larceny from Walmart

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a pair of suspects involved in a larceny from Walmart on W. Vernon Ave. Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the KPD at 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Man accused of trying to kill Greene County deputy

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County man is accused of trying to kill a deputy sheriff with his vehicle on Sunday. Sheriff Matt Sasser said it happened around 3:45 p.m. when deputies got a call to Ramblewood Apartments on 2nd Street in Snow Hill about a man with a firearm causing a disturbance.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case
WITN

Rocky Mount rehab center resident taken away by ambulance due to burns

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A resident at a rehabilitation center in Rocky Mount was taken away by emergency services Monday with burn injuries. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the Rocky Mount Fire Department responded to Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center at 160 Winstead Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Pitt County bridge to be repaired after being damaged in 2020

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A damaged Eastern Carolina bridge will be repaired and another will be replaced after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a multi-million dollar contract. In 2020, the Mozingo Road overpass was hit by an 18-wheeler driving on U.S. 264, which recently has been redesignated...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wilson man dies from early-morning shooting

Wilson, N.C. — A 25-year-old man in Wilson died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a shooting. Officers found the man at Wilson Medical Center at 4 a.m. with several gunshot wounds. Police learned the shooting possibly occurred in the area of 700 Viola Street. Dagwhan T. Bowens died...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive in Rocky Mount. Police say they were initially called to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 Saturday night for a shooting with injury. There, officers found two...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Pitt County offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older

Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured. Century Link restores phone service to Eastern Carolina community. Century Link restores phone service to Eastern Carolina community. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. Updated: 2 hours ago. The good news is that after...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Elderly woman charged in Greenville motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is recovering after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon involving four vehicles that was caught on video. The crash happened at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road & Highway 43 around 1:40 p.m. Aaron Childs, Jr. was driving his motorcycle on Highway 43...
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy