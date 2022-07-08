ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backfin Blue Cafe closes in Gulfport, Mediterranean chain CAVA heads to St. Pete, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

By Kyla Fields
Cover picture for the articleChicken Salad Chick It's safe to say Tampa Bay is becoming a hub for all-things-chicken, and as the country's only fast-casual chicken salad chain, it makes perfect sense for Chicken Salad Chick to continue to grow in the area. This month, Tampa Chicken Salad Chick franchisees will open their fifth location...

South Tampa’s getting a brand new cat cafe, Poor Porker closing in Lakeland, plus extra native foodie information | Openings & Closings | Tampa

South Tampa’s soon-to-open “Cats & Caffeine” is a lounge and cafe with a trigger. The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet repair whilst you can—as a result of Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will quickly shut its doorways. “We’re each proud and saddened to announce that, efficient July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will probably be closing its doorways completely to make means for the following era of meals, artwork, retail, and leisure at 801 East Essential Avenue – Unfiltered Lakeland,” a current publish from the house’s Fb reads. The final day to expertise this Lakeland hotspot will probably be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its remaining get together, which coincides with the town’s “Purple, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail house that companions with native artists, companies and restaurateurs— will open out of the identical house someday quickly.
St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St. Pete real estate firm Stoneweg US, the same firm developing the Lake Maggiore Apartments, bought the strip mall at 4350 6th Street S., St. Petersburg for $7.23 million with high hopes.
Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Foodie#South Tampa#Chicken Noodle#Chicken And Dumplings#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Backfin Blue Cafe#Tampa Chicken Salad Chick
Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.
7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
Best Pizza Places in St. Petersburg, FL 2022

NOTE: The featured photo shown at the top and bottom of the page is the Pep Cup from The Ohio Pizza Parlor. For the past few years we’ve been able to make a top ten pizza list, but this year we had to expand the list to thirteen. One came off the list and four were added. The new additions are Jay Luigi, Matteo, Nicko’s, and The Ohio Pizza Parlor.
Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium promises summer of peace, love and dolphins

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a new facility and is offering new experiences this summer. It’s the summer of peace, love and dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "Everything is glow. It’s psychedelic and fun. It’s chill and relaxed," stated Kelsey Long, director of media relations...
Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay

• “Charley’s Aunt,” July 7-17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org. • “Blade Runner,” Saturday, July 9, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is...
The Busy Bee Hives on Top of St. Pete’s MFA

Unbeknownst to many museum visitors, the roof of the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg houses eight honeybee hives. The bees silently live on their urban landing field, make honey, and patrol downtown St. Petersburg and the surrounding parks day in and day out. About once a month, Allison and...
City of Tampa unveils new trash skimming boat

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor christened Tampa's newest addition Saturday morning with the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle across the boat's bow. “This is a personal passion of mine, ensuring that our community is clean each and every day.” Said Castor. The boat is called the...
