STATESVILLE — The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Home Solutions of Davidson County (HSDC) to establish a new Financial Hardship Relief program. “HSDC previously established a COVID Relief program to offer assistance of up to $300 per family towards rent, utilities, or mortgage payments for families who provided proof of lost wages due to the pandemic,” said Toby Prince, executive director of HSDC. “We are grateful to receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation, which will enable us to continue offering assistance to families and individuals who are experiencing financial hardship.”

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO