In the event he ever wants to sell the team, Oakland Athletics managing partner John Fisher may not have to look far for a buyer. "I've had a standing offer to buy the A's from John Fisher for I don't even know how long. Over a decade," Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob told John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's up to him; it's his business. It would have been smarter to sell to me a long time ago because we would have been partners, and he would have been able to own a part of the Warriors as well. I tried to tell him that. I would have done a ratio deal."

