U.S. adds 372,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate remains at 3.6%

Most millennial millionaires feel optimistic about the economy, according to the latest CNBC Millionaire Survey. A majority say inflation is going to last six months to one year, compared to older generations who expect higher costs to linger for one to two years or longer. And more than half are...
Several major investment banks are predicting that the U.S. will enter a recession sometime this year. This month the Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate hike in decades in an effort to control inflation. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Emily McCormick joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss the latest on the economy.
Canada's unemployment rate fell to a new record low 4.9% in June, beating expectations, even as the economy posted a surprise decline in jobs, while wages accelerated sharply, official data showed on Friday. The Canadian economy lost 43,200 jobs in June, mostly among older workers, missing expectations of a job...
DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
To reach your major money goals, such as saving for retirement, starting early is key, experts agree. But even the most gung-ho financial advisors wouldn't expect many folks to be planning their financial futures between honors algebra and AP History. Then again, they probably haven't met Rachel Richards. "Before entering...
A growing number of adults in the U.S. fear the nation is on the verge of a recession. Their concerns come amid soaring costs and stagnant wages. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with David Ragland, the CEO and a financial adviser and wealth strategist for IRC Wealth, to weigh the likelihood of a recession and further discuss our current economic climate.
U.S. mortgage rates are down for the second consecutive week as investors seek a safe haven amid escalating recession worries. Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is now at 5.3%. The reading is down from last week's 5.7% average, but still up sharply from a year ago when the 30-year fixed rate sat at 2.9%.
About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in May at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented little change from the 4.4 million people who quit in April at a rate of 2.9%. Quits decreased by 33,000 in real estate and...
The value of the euro, as compared to the U.S. dollar (USD), has hit a 20 year low. What Happened: The value of the euro fell 1.3% to hit a value of $1.029 when compared to the USD, according to CNBC. Many economists are predicting that the European economy will be at risk of recession, especially if Russia cuts gas supplies.
Ford's total sales fell in May, but it was still the top performer in the industry. The automaker beat the industry again in June, and its electric vehicle sales continue to rise. The market, though, is scared of betting on a cyclical stock amid fears of a looming recession. You’re...
Using data and information from several industry sources, Reuters reported that over 5 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency oil reserves were exported overseas last month. The news: One shipment reportedly contained 470,000 barrels of oil, which was sent from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy. From...
In May, President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to China: The U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense militarily if China were to invade. "That's the commitment we made," Biden said in response to a question over the U.S.' intention to protect Taiwan. "We agree with the 'One China' policy. We signed on to it."
Recession worry-warts did not find much to fan their anxiety in Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. employment report for June, even as high inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to contain it through interest rate hikes keep blood pressure high on Main Street and Wall Street. For one, the private sector -...
Thru the Cycle President John Lonski reacted to June’s better-than-expected jobs report, Friday, telling "Mornings with Maria" that he's "never heard" of a recession when an economy is growing payrolls by more than 300,000 jobs per month. JOHN LONSKI: I think it's much better than anticipated. I'd like the...
U.S. job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, signs of persistent labor market strength that give the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's...
