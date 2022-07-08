ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. adds 372,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate remains at 3.6%

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJobsThe U.S. added 372,000 jobs in June,...

www.cnbc.com

International Business Times

Canada's Jobless Rate Drops To 4.9% In June, Economy Loses 43,200 Jobs

Canada's unemployment rate fell to a new record low 4.9% in June, beating expectations, even as the economy posted a surprise decline in jobs, while wages accelerated sharply, official data showed on Friday. The Canadian economy lost 43,200 jobs in June, mostly among older workers, missing expectations of a job...
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CBS News

How worried should Americans be about a recession?

A growing number of adults in the U.S. fear the nation is on the verge of a recession. Their concerns come amid soaring costs and stagnant wages. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with David Ragland, the CEO and a financial adviser and wealth strategist for IRC Wealth, to weigh the likelihood of a recession and further discuss our current economic climate.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates drop for second straight week as recession fears grow

U.S. mortgage rates are down for the second consecutive week as investors seek a safe haven amid escalating recession worries. Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is now at 5.3%. The reading is down from last week's 5.7% average, but still up sharply from a year ago when the 30-year fixed rate sat at 2.9%.
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Slumped 18.6% in June

Ford's total sales fell in May, but it was still the top performer in the industry. The automaker beat the industry again in June, and its electric vehicle sales continue to rise. The market, though, is scared of betting on a cyclical stock amid fears of a looming recession. You’re...
deseret.com

Report: U.S. oil reserves are being exported overseas despite high fuel prices

Using data and information from several industry sources, Reuters reported that over 5 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency oil reserves were exported overseas last month. The news: One shipment reportedly contained 470,000 barrels of oil, which was sent from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy. From...
CNBC

Why tensions between China and Taiwan are on the rise

In May, President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to China: The U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense militarily if China were to invade. "That's the commitment we made," Biden said in response to a question over the U.S.' intention to protect Taiwan. "We agree with the 'One China' policy. We signed on to it."
FOXBusiness

June jobs report likely to reduce recessions risk: Economic expert

Thru the Cycle President John Lonski reacted to June’s better-than-expected jobs report, Friday, telling "Mornings with Maria" that he's "never heard" of a recession when an economy is growing payrolls by more than 300,000 jobs per month. JOHN LONSKI: I think it's much better than anticipated. I'd like the...
International Business Times

U.S. Job Growth Beats Expectations; Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6%

U.S. job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, signs of persistent labor market strength that give the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's...
