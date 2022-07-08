U.S. adds 372,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate remains at 3.6%

The value of the euro, as compared to the U.S. dollar (USD), has hit a 20 year low. What Happened: The value of the euro fell 1.3% to hit a value of $1.029 when compared to the USD, according to CNBC. Many economists are predicting that the European economy will be at risk of recession, especially if Russia cuts gas supplies.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO