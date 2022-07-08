ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Best Pizza Places in St. Petersburg, FL 2022

By Kevin Godbee
stpetersburgfoodies.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: The featured photo shown at the top and bottom of the page is the Pep Cup from The Ohio Pizza Parlor. For the past few years we’ve been able to make a top ten pizza list, but this year we had to expand the list to thirteen. One came off...

stpetersburgfoodies.com

Comments / 4

 

streetfoodblog.com

South Tampa’s getting a brand new cat cafe, Poor Porker closing in Lakeland, plus extra native foodie information | Openings & Closings | Tampa

South Tampa’s soon-to-open “Cats & Caffeine” is a lounge and cafe with a trigger. The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet repair whilst you can—as a result of Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will quickly shut its doorways. “We’re each proud and saddened to announce that, efficient July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will probably be closing its doorways completely to make means for the following era of meals, artwork, retail, and leisure at 801 East Essential Avenue – Unfiltered Lakeland,” a current publish from the house’s Fb reads. The final day to expertise this Lakeland hotspot will probably be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its remaining get together, which coincides with the town’s “Purple, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail house that companions with native artists, companies and restaurateurs— will open out of the identical house someday quickly.
TAMPA, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
travelexperta.com

Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Saint Petersburg, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Naples, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Restaurants
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Crabby’s on the Pass has the longest waterfront bar in the world

It’s time for a beach trip. Treasure Island is filled with kitschy Florida gems that will make residents feel like tourists. The beach bars, souvenir shops, mini golf courses, and indoor waves will fill you with bright eyed wonder at the Sunshine State. One spot in the area claims to have the longest waterfront bar in the world, it’s Crabby’s at the Pass (formerly Gator’s), a gem in John’s Pass Village.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

City of Tampa will debut new garbage boat named 'Little Skimmer' this weekend

In effort to combat floating trash in the Hillsborough River, the City of Tampa will debut its new garbage boat this weekend, named "Little Skimmer." According to the City of Tampa, Little Skimmer will be operated by the Solid Waste Department and will scoop up trash eight hours a day, for four days per week, along the river and around Davis Islands, and the Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Rose Burke

Creative Pinellas announces a new mural project at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport

Creative Pinellas is excited to announce that they are partnering with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) on an exciting PIE Gate 12 Mural project located at 14700 Terminal Blvd #221, Clearwater, FL 33762. This mural project will consist of two murals over three walls at Gate 12 and the murals will feel complimentary to each other while still having their own style.
CLEARWATER, FL
Restaurants
Pizza
Lifestyle
Instagram
Food & Drinks
10NEWS

City of Tampa unveils new trash skimming boat

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor christened Tampa's newest addition Saturday morning with the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle across the boat's bow. “This is a personal passion of mine, ensuring that our community is clean each and every day.” Said Castor. The boat is called the...
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Breaks Ground On New Distribution Center At U.S. 301 & Causeway Blvd.

Last week, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, the largest minority-owned business in Florida, broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 800,000 sq. ft. complex. The new Coca-Cola Tampa Sales and Distribution Center will be located on 156 acres located at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Causeway Boulevard. The complex is part of a $250 million investment for a fully automated fulfillment center and corporate offices. 
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 8-10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 8-10), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tampa Improv at 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa. Cost: $32. Info: Comedian and actor Affion Crockett is coming to Tampa this...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium promises summer of peace, love and dolphins

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a new facility and is offering new experiences this summer. It’s the summer of peace, love and dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "Everything is glow. It’s psychedelic and fun. It’s chill and relaxed," stated Kelsey Long, director of media relations...
CLEARWATER, FL
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Retailer Crate & Barrel expanding into Bradenton

Crate and Barrel is coming to Bradenton. Before you get too excited, the home furnishing and decor retailer isn’t opening a Manatee County store. What it’s done is rent about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at the 301 Corporate Center on 24th Street East. The new warehouse...

