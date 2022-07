Featuring famed Wyoming musician Jalan Crossland, the Ucross Arts Festival is set for Sunday, August 28, beginning at 4 p.m. in The Park at Ucross, which is located before the intersection of Highways 14 and 16 East in Ucross or at the address 2753 US-14. at Ucross. The event, which is free and open to the community, will conclude Sheridan County’s Celebrate the Arts weekend. Tickets are free and available here or at ucross.org; however, only a limited number will be released.

