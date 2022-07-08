ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

What's That Smell Coming From Henderson Bayou In Lake Charles?

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you been around the area of Prien Lake Park/Henderson Bayou Road lately? If you have, you may have noticed an awful smell in the air. I mean the smell is so terrible that it's hard to even go out to Prien Lake Park and enjoy yourself without smelling that awful...

KPLC TV

How to stay informed this hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are several great tools that you can pick up to help you prepare and track the potential storms coming up this year. The 2022 hurricane season is upon us and we have already checked off the first name on the list which was Alex earlier in the year with the next one being Bonnie.
107 JAMZ

City Notifies Lake Charles Residents Of Water Service Disruption

Friday, July 8, 2022, the City of Lake Charles Water Division will need to shut off water services to residents living in the following area: East McNeese St. between Kirkman St. Most customers have been notified via door tags by the city construction contractor. The affected area will experience a loss of water services between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
KPLC TV

SWLA hospitals prepare for future storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Frontline workers are some of the true unsung heroes of our community, especially during hurricane season. But in the middle of a pandemic in 2020, they faced two major hurricanes. So, how are three area hospitals and health systems, CHRISTUS Ochsner SWLA, Lake Charles Memorial...
107 JAMZ

LA Region 5 STEM Shell Venture Camp At Sam Houston Jones Park

Heads up Lake Area, an exciting STEM family fun day is headed to, the newly renovated and re-opened, Sam Houston Jones State Park! It's the Shell Venture Camp STEM It all takes place on July 20, 2022, from 10 am to 2 pm. Make plans to spend the day at the park engaging in a wide assortment of STEM-related activities.
92.9 THE LAKE

Big Lots is Officially Returning to Lake Charles

Well, we got Harbor Freight back, we got Hobby Lobby back, and now we get another weekend shopping store back. Big Lots is making its return to Lake Charles. Big Lots is a closeout retailer. Meaning they buy products no longer being sold from big box stores and sell them in their store. Buyers can get large-ticket items at a much cheaper price from the retailer. It was started in 1967 and oddly enough was a large investor in the DeLorean Motor Company, oops. They actually got 100 of the cars after the company went bankrupt. That's a whole other story, however.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2022. Albert James Ceasar, 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders. Kimberly Ann Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Tail lamps. David Andrew Melancon, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession...
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Warn of Donation Scam for Expenses for Joseph Tezeno

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Warn of Donation Scam for Expenses for Joseph Tezeno. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a Scam Warning regarding fake accounts that had been created to collect money to help with the final expenses of Joseph Tezeno. CPSO indicated that they were notified by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office that there have been fake accounts created (Cashapp/Zelle/PayPal) and/or other individuals that claim to be collecting money for the funeral expenses.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KPLC TV

Authorities warn of local donation scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about fake accounts that have been created with numerous payment sites that are attempting to scam people trying to donate to the funeral expenses of Joseph Tezeno. If you would like to donate to the family...
107 JAMZ

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.
