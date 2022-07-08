ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook , Twitter remove Abe assassination videos

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
Japan Abe Shot In this image from a video, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan shortly before he was shot Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was shot during the speech and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. (Kyodo News via AP) (Uncredited)

LONDON — (AP) — Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said Friday they're deleting any videos of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content.

Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barreled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. Some only show the moments before and after the attack while others showed both shots.

Abe, who stepped down in 2020, was shot moments into a speech, airlifted to hospital, and later pronounced dead. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene.

Meta said it was deleting videos depicting the moment of the attack and had disabled the suspect’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe,” Meta said in a prepared statement.

“We do not and will not tolerate any violent behavior on our platform. To keep our platform a safe place to connect, we are working to remove any violating content related to the incident," it said.

Meta said it took action under its policy on dangerous individuals, and that it’s labelling still photos of the attack as “disturbing.”

Twitter said its enforcement teams were working to "address harmful content" relating to the attack by “proactively removing” material that violates its rules, which include restrictions on sensitive media including graphic violence.

Twitter urged users to flag up any material of the attack on Abe that they think should be treated as sensitive so it can take action.

POLITICO

Trump laments ‘bad news’ of Abe assassination

Former President Donald Trump on Friday mourned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first foreign leader to meet Trump following his election in 2016. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump said Abe’s death — which came hours after he was shot...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Why not just say you hate the guy?' NPR is slammed for 'tasteless' tweet calling ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after he was assassinated during walk

Taxpayer-funded radio network NPR has been slammed for dismissing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after the ex-leader's assassination. 'Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during...
WORLD
Shinzo Abe
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese celebrate assassination of anti-communist fmr. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Social media users in China were quick to celebrate news of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the hands of an assassin on Friday, with some calling the gunman a “hero” and others calling for celebrations and shopping holidays. On Friday, a Twitter account...
INDIA
Daily Beast

Chinese Reporter Called Unpatriotic for Crying Over Abe’s Assassination

A reporter for Chinese media outlet The Paper held back tears as she reported on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday. But her emotional reaction to the shocking news was not warmly received on China’s social network Weibo, where users slammed her as unpatriotic. Abe was a divisive figure in China because of some of his actions during and after his prime ministership, such as his decision to visit the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan’s war dead but includes the names of hundreds of convicted war criminals who perpetrated abuses in China. “1.4 billion Chinese people, and you’re the only one crying,” one Weibo user wrote. In a lengthy post, the reporter apologized for “losing my self-control” but said she was shaken up by the precarious situation in Japan and was an unapologetic supporter of “world peace, and no more war between China and Japan ever again.”
CHINA
The Independent

Japan votes for key election in shadow of Abe assassination

Japanese went to the polls Sunday in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, gunned down while making a campaign speech for the governing party that cruises to a likely major victory. Amid voting Sunday, police in western Japan sent the alleged assassin to a local prosecutors' office for further investigation toward pressing murder charges, the day after a top regional police official acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed the attacker to get so close and fire a bullet into the still-influential former Japanese leader. In a country still recovering from the shock, sadness and...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Yellen Cancels Public Event in Japan After Abe Assassination

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has canceled her visit to the Port of Yokohama during her visit to Japan next week out of deference following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a Treasury official said on Saturday. Abe was fatally shot on Friday while giving...
U.S. POLITICS
