Airports In 5 Iowa Cities Splitting $27 Million In Federal Grants
(Washington, DC) — The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward the construction of a new passenger terminal. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars to help pay for improvements to its terminal. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130 thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, and the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
Comments / 0