ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly fire investigation, Asking to be released, Hot and stormy, Problem property, Owl rescue

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LWDi_0gYruKDk00

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] APD investigating whether tear gas canister started housefire after teen found dead – APD is looking into whether a tear-gas canister thrown into a home by officers during a SWAT situation could be to blame for a fire that killed a juvenile, believed to be 14-years-old. Wednesday night when officers were looking for a man with warrants out for his arrest. They tracked that suspect, 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelly, to a neighborhood in southeast Albuquerque. APD says as officers closed in, Kelly and his friend, believed to be 14, ran into a home. SWAT officers tried to draw Kelly out by throwing tear-gas canisters inside. APD Chief Harold Medina says more than an hour after throwing the canisters they saw smoke and realized the house was on fire. AFR was called to fight the fire. Kelly came out and was arrested. His friend was found dead inside. Officers are working to identify him. AFR’s arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

[2] Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail asks to be released from jail – A man accused of terrorizing his neighbors is asking the be released while awaiting trial. Arthur Aragon is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail in his neighbors backyard. Now in federal custody, his attorneys are asking he be released to his father because he’s not getting the medical help he needs. The state argued that his father owns the home where it all took place and says he could be free to terrorize them again.

[3] Weekend storms and hot temperatures – Friday will stay dry in the Four Corners, west high terrain, and middle/upper Rio Grande Valley. Storms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Sacramento and Gila mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will move south off of the Sangre de Cristo Mtns, and southwest off the southern mountains. This will bring the chance for heavy downpours to the northeast highlands, east plains and much of southern NM. The Rio Grande Valley and west mountains will see a higher chance for storms this weekend. Eastern NM will dry out on Saturday and especially Sunday. Temperatures will stay hot all weekend.

[4] Abandoned store brings problems to Albuquerque neighborhood – Residents in southeast Albuquerque are waiting for the city to respond after numerous complaints of a problem property. An old gas station near San Pedro and Eastern has been vacant for about four years. The parking lot is covered in dirty clothes and drug paraphernalia. The alleyway behind the vacant building looks like a dump. Piles of trash are collecting in the corners, somebody has even dumped old tires back there. Nearby neighbors feel like the city is neglecting the issue because it’s a lower-income area. They say someone needs to be held accountable.

[5] VIDEO: Santa Fe Police rescue owl trapped in soccer net – An owl in Santa Fe is free after wildlife officers pulled it from a soccer net at Capital High School just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning. It took the officer about 30 minutes to free the owl. They say the owl was put in a cage and taken to a safe location where it was set free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen who died during APD SWAT situation identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Albuquerque police announced the name of the 15-year-old boy that died in a house fire during a SWAT situation Thursday morning in the southeast part of town. Preliminary results of the autopsy of Brett Rosenau identify his cause of death as smoke inhalation. Police say Rosenau was not shot by […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Gila, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
krwg.org

Convicted rapist in Albuquerque flees after GPS device cut

Prosecutors in New Mexico’s most populous county are questioning the use of GPS ankle monitors after a convicted rapist was able to cut his off and flee. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Friday that Ralph Vasquez is the fifth person this year who was able to separate an ankle monitor device.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wrong-way Los Lunas driver leads to drug bust

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a drug bust. Police say last week, patrolling officers noticed a silver sedan parked the wrong way on Brazaro near Monterey in Los Lunas. Two men were standing in front...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Santa Fe shooting death arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Santa Fe police arrested Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado. Sifuentes-Gallegos is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Police say the shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a smoke shop on the 4300 block of Airport […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
Person
Shinzo Abe
KOAT 7

Possible bomb threat at Santa Fe residency

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat at 2800 Cerrillos Road. There was a shelter in place for the residents and people at Coronado Condominiums, but has since been removed. The departments investigated whether the threat was...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Drunk driver hits two bicyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a suspect drunk driver hit two bicyclists in the northwest part of town and then took off around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the bicyclists were traveling north of Unser Boulevard when they were hit by a grey Hyundai sedan around the Kimmick Road intersection. One of the cyclists […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man with history of stealing cars to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Shumake has been in and out of jail for stealing cars. In his latest case, a judge ruled Shumake will remain behind bars until trial. Shumake is accused of swiping a car June 23, from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque and leading police on a chase before they got him […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Owl#Police Rescue#Aps#Home#Swat
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Santa Fe Police rescue owl trapped in soccer net

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an unusual call last Thursday for the Animal Service Section of the Santa Fe Police Department. An owl got tangled in a soccer net at Capital High School just before 8 a.m. on June 30. Body cam video from SFPD shows Ofc. Baylee Baker cutting through the soccer net […]
KRQE News 13

Lawyers for MDC officers charged with inmate death want trial dismisses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Metropolitan Detention Center corrections officers charged with the death of an inmate are asking the state to drop the charges with their lawyer arguing there’s not enough evidence. MDC corrections officers Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval are charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of inmate Vicente Villela in 2019. Now, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces 14 years for robbery, firearms conviction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Jacquan Abe, 24, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison for multiple charges including robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a stolen firearm. Abe was convicted on February 25. According to a Department of Justice press release, on August […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
point2homes.com

1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE Español?. This Northern Meadows beauty is not to be missed! You'll love the open floor plan and spacious feel of the living room, dining room, and kitchen, along with your primary bedroom suite having a shower and separate soaking tub for welcome reprieve after a long day!WIth a wonderfully xeriscaped easy-to-maintain back yard, this home is ready for you to enjoy. Northern Meadows' proximity to parks, trails, and outdoor recreation is a huge perk! Quick access to Hwy 550 gives you easy commutes to the Jemez Mountains, the Placitas trails, Sandias, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy