Motorsports

Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen sets impressive pace in first practice

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull's Max Verstappen set an impressive pace in first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix before qualifying at this 'sprint' event. The world championship leader was 0.255 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Mercedes' George Russell was third, a further 0.145secs adrift. Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Lewis Hamilton says it is ‘mind-blowing’ that people cheered his 140mph crash

Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at Max Verstappen’s supporters by saying it is “mind-blowing” they cheered his crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.Hamilton ended up in the tyre wall after he lost control of his Mercedes at 140mph in qualifying on Friday night.The British driver, who started ninth and finished one place higher in Saturday’s sprint race, emerged unscathed from the accident. But not before Verstappen’s orange-clad army had celebrated his demise.Hamilton's qualifying ends in the barriers 💥😖#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vue7GDQYJm— Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022“I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what,” said Hamilton. “A driver could...
MOTORSPORTS
The Drive

All F1 Teams Except One Agree on Budget Cap Increase to Fight Inflation

Formula 1 teams aren't known for playing well with others. And the same can be said for when they have to agree on a common cause. Things may have actually been slightly different Friday morning at the Austrian Grand Prix, when all but one team principal said that they'll go along with an inflation-related budget cap increase. Effectively, this decision delays the directive to fix porpoising until after the summer break.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

31-Year-Old Racer Crashes $30,000,000 One-Off Vintage Ferarri at LeMans Classic This Weekend

On some dark level, the car people on the internet enjoy seeing a YouTube goofball bust up their dad’s multi-million-dollar hypercar. However, when these sorts of things happen to classic, irreplaceable pieces of racing and automotive history, nothing is left but sadness. At the LeMans Classic race this past weekend, a 31-year-old racing driver crashed a nearly $30,000,000 Ferrari 250 SWB Breadvan in a brutal fashion. The car might still be salvageable, but it will take a lot.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Max Verstappen comfortably won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. almost collided as they scrapped behind him on Saturday. Verstappen made a clean start and was untroubled thereafter over 23 laps of the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Russell and Perez among seven summoned over pre-race messages

George Russell and Sergio Perez are among seven drivers summoned to the stewards for messages they received on the formation lap of the Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix. Drivers are not allowed to receive specific messages from team members during formation laps to the grid, with the regulation in question stating that “The driver must drive the car alone and unaided.”
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Vettel fined for leaving drivers’ briefing, seven cleared over messages

Sebastian Vettel has been handed a suspended €25,000 ($25,400) fine for leaving the Austrian Grand Prix drivers’ briefing on Friday after a heated exchange, but is one of seven drivers to avoid punishment over radio messages before the Sprint. The four-time world champion was summoned for his “behavior...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Tracy weighs in on Andretti Autosport clashes

If anyone knows about about being hated within the IndyCar paddock, it’s Paul Tracy. The 2003 CART champion found himself in the center of more feuds — often of his own making — during his time in CART, Champ Car and the IndyCar Series than any of his peers. If it wasn’t taking out a teammate like Dario Franchitti or waging a years-long war with key rival Sebastien Bourdais, the ‘Thrill from West Hill’ was developing his persona as IndyCar’s biggest bad guy while motoring to 10th on the all-time win list.
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

Bryce’s Bets: Austrian Grand Prix

One of the best feelings as a Formula One fan is knowing after one race there will be another the next weekend! That’s the scenario fans are in. Last Sunday's race at Silverstone was everything a race fan could want. There was an exciting start with an incredible incident that led to Guanyu Zhou sliding in his car upside down over the tires and into the crash fence. This crash shows how safe the sport has become as Zhou was unharmed.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc’s beaming smile was back. Leclerc faced a big challenge in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. It was a different story for his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr., whose hopes of a second-place finish in Austria dramatically ended when his engine blew as he was catching Formula One world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Sainz got out as flames were licking his race suit. Unharmed, he sat on the grass to contemplate his bad luck. Sainz won last weekend at the British GP, where Leclerc dropped from first to fourth. After missing out there, Leclerc bounced back to hold off Verstappen in Austria by 1.5 seconds for a third win this season.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix preview: Sprint race qualifying returns

Round 11 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship takes us this weekend to Spielberg, Austria, home of the Red Bull Ring and site of the annual Austrian Grand Prix. At a short 2.688 miles in length, it takes just 68 seconds to complete a lap of the Red Bull Ring, which is made up of only 10 corners—the fewest of any circuit on the calendar. There are four long straights, each one preceded by a slow corner, and that places the engineering emphasis on traction and straight-line speed.
MOTORSPORTS

