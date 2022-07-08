ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Synthetic phosphoethanolamine-modified oligosaccharides reveal the importance of glycan length and substitution in biofilm-inspired assemblies

By Theodore Tyrikos-Ergas
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacterial biofilm matrices are nanocomposites of proteins and polysaccharides with remarkable mechanical properties. Efforts understanding and tuning the protein component have been extensive, whereas the polysaccharide part remained mostly overlooked. The discovery of phosphoethanolamine (pEtN) modified cellulose in E. coli biofilms revealed that polysaccharide functionalization alters the biofilm properties. To date,...

www.nature.com

