ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Meet the Plano Man Keeping All the Remaining Blockbusters Alive

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Blockbuster first opened its doors in October of 1985, David Carrera was first in line. Well, one of the first — customer number 2,027, to be exact. He still has his membership card from the original store in Medallion Center, where...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

News Roundup: Fundraisers, movies, closures and more, see what's happeing in the Carrollton, Flower Mound, Lewisville area

The Lewisville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be holding its annual fundraiser, Battle of the Badges on October 15 at Railroad Park in Lewisville. The fundraiser will consist of a select softball tournament between different Dallas-Fort Worth police and fire departments; with the grudge match between the Lewisville Police Department and the Lewisville Fire Department.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Business
City
Mckinney, TX
Plano, TX
Business
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KDAF

H-E-B hiring for future Frisco, Plano stores

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a Texas staple and whether you’ve been to one or not the hype surrounding H-E-B supermarkets is justified. Now, not only is it dipping its hand into North Texas but it’s hiring for its Frisco and Plano (future) locations!. In Frisco, Saturday...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Pickleball instructor, writer, former spy: Get to know Mesquite resident Wendel Sloan

Wendel Sloan retired as Director of Media Relations at Eastern New Mexico University in 2018 and moved to Mesquite—90 miles from his hometown of Mount Vernon. During his 36 years in New Mexico, he also wrote a weekly newspaper column, winning several awards for humorous and general columns in national competitions. A collection of his essays titled “Kill a Moose for Jesus” is available on Amazon. The Navy veteran is the youngest of six kids (and 30 minutes younger than his twin sister).
MESQUITE, TX
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

From art, music, to a little bit of rodeo, this weekend offers a diverse lineup of activities for you and yours. Art South is an innovative public installation in a shipping container on Magnolia Ave. that launched in 2015 with the first dynamic installation by Jay Wilkinson. Over the years, it’s curated artists for the outdoor installation space and is now located in the South Main District Micro park. Art Tooth has partnered with Art South and the Near Southside Arts for the exhibition featuring 29 artists on July 8 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the local community arts space, The Pool.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Vhs
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Luxe Downtown Penthouse Offers Exceptional Style

George Dahl, an iconic architect of the Art Deco movement and designer of the Dallas Morning News building, further cemented his mark on Downtown Dallas by designing 1505 Elm Street. This incredible building offers sweeping city views, luxury penthouse living, and modern design touches. Also, it’s right in the heart of the city. Skylar Champion of Dave Perry Miller has an amazing listing at this beautiful building for just $550,000.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Restaurant Show To Bring $2 Million to Dallas This Weekend

This weekend, Dallas will host the largest restaurant industry trade show in The South—the second largest in the nation—at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Put on by the Texas Restaurant Association, the event is estimated to bring more than $2 million to the local economy by way of venue costs and anticipated spending on food and lodging.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Why Fort Worth and North Texas is a hub for autonomous trucking

In a shipping container yard at the Alliance Mobility Innovation Zone, a semi-truck moves around the yard. The steering wheel is turning. The wheels are moving. But there is no driver — at least not inside the truck. Instead, an ITS ConGlobal employee is driving the truck from behind...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Hot Oak Cliff Property Is California Cool

Sometimes a Cliff is not a cliff, and a View is not a view. But this California cool single-family attached home lives up to its name on scenic Malone Cliff View. Nestled on a private street in one of the hottest neighborhoods across the Trinity, this three-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,165 square feet has so much sleek elegance, that it’s palpable. Nestled among stunning modern custom homes, the stunner at 1902 Malone Cliff View is distinctive with its sharp angles and a spiral staircase that descends from the large rooftop patio, says listing agent Raul Ruiz of Allie Beth Allman. Dought-tolerant, modern landscaping completes the look with accent lighting and a grand entrance.
DALLAS, TX
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

Looking for an incredible indoor water park Texas vacation? You’ve come to the right place! This article will discuss the top 7 indoor water parks in Texas – the Lone Star State. We’ll provide info on why we think they’re the best, who each one might be ideal for, what you will find there, and how to plan a trip to each one.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are outpacing the nation

DALLAS — Rents in Dallas are up by 17% year-over-year and 22.8% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. Rents in Dallas jumped 2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase nationally, according to the latest rent report by rental platform Apartment List.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy