Pedestrian taken to hospital in critical condition after hit and run in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a Friday morning hit and run collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Officers were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to Independence Avenue and Brighton Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

A person standing on Independence Avenue was struck by a red sedan driving west. The driver continued without stopping, Drake said.

The person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. They were in serious condition as of about 6 a.m.