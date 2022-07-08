ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pedestrian taken to hospital in critical condition after hit and run in Kansas City

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
File photo

Kansas City police are investigating a Friday morning hit and run collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Officers were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to Independence Avenue and Brighton Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

A person standing on Independence Avenue was struck by a red sedan driving west. The driver continued without stopping, Drake said.

The person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. They were in serious condition as of about 6 a.m.

KMBC.com

Man charged in 2019 downtown Kansas City homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Timothy Fernandez has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of Michael E. Bryan. The judge convicted Fernandez guilty of 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action following a bench trial in April. Friday the judge sentenced Fernandez to 27 years...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Bullet grazes person in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting on Saturday night left one person with injuries in Topeka. In the late hours of June 9, a shooting occurred on 13th and Mulvane Street. According to the Topeka Watch Commander, a bullet grazed the subject and was taken to an area hospital. The subject was released after being treated at the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Child Injured in Crash Near Stewartsville

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident near Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 57-year old Lori Nigus of Hiawatha, Kansas was eastbound on US 36 at Stewartsville when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign and an embankment.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
