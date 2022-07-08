Kenny checks out 'Jade' New Asian & Sushi Bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From smashed to veggie and everything in between, Cleveland Burger Week is returning with flavors sure to rock your tastebuds. More than 50 restaurants are participating in Cleveland Burger Week, which kicks off Monday and wraps up July 17. During that time, you will have the...
Luis Martinez Paradise Ranch RestaurantThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Valley View, OH. - The Village of Valley View is a small town in Cuyahoga County. The Village is a suburb that sits on the outskirts of the city of Cleveland. The population is a little over 2,000. According to the 2010 census, the racial makeup of the Village was 96.9% caucasian, 0.2% African American, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Pacific Islander, and 0.4% other.
Nubeigel, created by chef and baker Josh Admon, held a soft opening with kosher bagels, other baked goods and coffee last week at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. In a February interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Admon said he decided to open a bagel shop because the product is inherently kosher itself. But, he wanted to make it clear that the shop being kosher isn’t its defining trait.
For summer, Mitchell’s Ice Cream shops will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Created by brothers Pete and Mike Mitchell, the ice cream chain has nine locations in Beachwood, Shaker Heights, Solon, Strongsville, Westlake, Avon, Cleveland’s Uptown neighborhood, Rocky River and its flagship location in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
Real ones know the restaurant scene in Cleveland for its multitude of diverse culinary options. You can get great Ethiopian and Guatemalan, Vietnamese and Jamaican. So it's no surprise that our specialty food market scene is just as diverse. From pierogi markets and ethnic grocers and local butchers to healthy, organic food shops, home brewery shops and Italian grocery stores, Cleveland has it all.
Photo by ELVIA DEL PILAR OSEJO QUIROZ from Getty Images. If you're looking for a cool place to hang out with friends while sipping on cocktails, you should check out these cocktail lounges in the Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND — Calling all burger lovers! This is a week that was made just for you!. The foodie event takes place from July 11-17, offering $6 burgers at participating restaurants (see a list of locations below). “From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even beer pairings – we will...
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors. The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022. The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless...
CLEVELAND — If you're looking for a great workout or some meditative peace and quiet, look no further than Cleveland Rocks, the city's newest exercise facility. Cleveland Rocks is an 18,000-square-foot facility that features 54-foot-tall climbing walls and a workout area. Watch News 5's Nadeen Abusada tackle a climbing...
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you need a delicious way to wake up in the morning, you should check out these restaurants in the Cleveland area, which all offer great breakfasts.
EUCLID, Ohio – Covid’s ramifications coupled with an aging workforce are leading Beach Club Bistro owner Greg Jurcisin to shut down his restaurant. “You can see how the whole industry is changing,” he said this week about closing his Euclid restaurant that had been opened 21 years. “If I look back retrospectively I kind of saw the writing on the wall before Covid, what the industry was doing with staffing issues.”
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — If you've ever dined in at the Mayfield Heights McDonald's, you know Tony. He started there 60 years ago as a part-time crew person. At one point, owned seven Cleveland area franchises. "They're so relaxed here, so comfortable," Tony Philiou said. "It's a home away...
Incredible, move in ready, 2 bedroom home with tons of updates! First floor offers eat in kitchen, spacious living room, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor offers a large bedroom. Lower level has laundry area and lots of space for storage. Updates include: furnace, ac, HWT in 2022; all new water lines; new flooring; paint; front porch; roof, siding; most windows.
HEDGE Gallery next week debuts a new exhibition featuring work from its roster of artists, among them some of the most prolific in Northeast Ohio. Opening on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. and running through August 26, the exhibition aims to expose gallery-goers to local artists working in a variety of mediums.
Don’t miss this 3 bedroom, brick ranch home. This well maintained home is ready for its new owner! The front door opens to the large living and dining rooms. The hardwood floors welcome you through most of the main floor. The large rec room in the lower level offers loads more living space.
CLEVELAND -- On my daily walks at the Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Park with my dog, KC, I watch as families gather for meals, music and time together. The beach is raked and ready. The Metroparks do a wonderful job. People have set their blankets and beach umbrellas, enjoying this wonderful “North Coast.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What a way to kick off the weekend with Cleveland band ‘Hubb’s Groove’ sharing their signature smooth, yet high energy sound in the Fox 8 studio. Founded in 1996 by Clevelander Robert Hubbard, Hubb’s Groove specializes in a mix of soul, jazz, r&b, and a splash of gospel music. The band believes ‘what’s played from the heart, reaches the heart’. To learn more about Hubb’s Groove click here.
Welcome to this beautiful New Development of eleven homes. Ranch style and first floor living without HOA! New Construction ready to transfer, in supplements you can find the list of those that are ready to move in to, ask for a copy of the Home Warranty Brochure offered by the Seller at closing. All houses have 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 car garage, 7 are on a slab with main floor laundry room, and 5 of them have full unfinished basement with the laundry room located there. The layout was carefully designed so rooms are all spacious, with ample storage. Bright color palette and tasteful fixtures throughout. The kitchen has a massive peninsula to hold gatherings, open layout to enjoy with family and guests. A show stopper for sure! Built by Cleveland Custom Homes with great attention to details. Schedule a showing or call for a private tour!
