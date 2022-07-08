ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Theft of Grapevine Life Jackets Threatens Entire Program

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Grapevine has been struggling with life jacket thefts at their lake parks, and it is starting to get out of hand. Six Grapevine Lake park locations have been offering loanable life jackets for five...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog. Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to a...
DALLAS, TX
point2homes.com

7709 Harbor Drive, Rowlett, Dallas County, TX, 75088

Beautifully single story home situated just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard. This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated and features recently installed wood-look laminate floors throughout with tile in wet areas, fresh interior paint and popcorn ceiling removed. Great floor plan for entertaining family and friends with an open concept kitchen, living and dining area. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals in the light filled kitchen highlighted by updated stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and ample counter-top space. The inviting living room has a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard and patio. A wonderful secondary living space is located off the entry and could be used as a study or play space for kids. Make your way to the spacious primary retreat complete with a bright en suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Home conveniently located by Lake Ray Hubbard, the 190 George Bush Tollway, Shopping and Restaurants. Welcome home!
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
irvingweekly.com

Four Members of an Irving Family are Dead After a Car-Train Collision in Mexico

WFAA 8 News is reporting a car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Chris Ahuyon, an Irving car mechanic, is married to Mercedes Borquez Ahuyon. They have four children. On the morning of June 26, Mercedes was on vacation with the kids and her mother Sofia Borquez in Chihuahua, Mexico. It was a trip they'd made many times before.
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Jackets#Thefts#Grapevine Lake
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Asking for Help Tracking Down SUV in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Dallas police are asking for help identifying the vehicle suspected in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 71-year-old woman Friday night. In a statement, Dallas police said the SUV was going northbound in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635 in Far North Dallas, when it struck a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

4-year-old Texas girl dead after being attacked by dog, police say

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by a dog in southern Dallas on Saturday, police said. Police said they responded to the reported attack around 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Good Samaritan Leaves $4,000 Tip for Single Mom in Cleburne

When Chelsea Bell Lantrip clocked in for her bartending shift at Chances Dance Hall in Cleburne, she didn't expect the good fortune that would come her way later that day. Bell recalled "two random girls" she'd never seen coming into the bar on Tuesday. She said that one of the women "ordered the whole house a round," with the tab rounding up to $179.
CLEBURNE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Wheel Thieves Are Back, Leaving Cars On Blocks

The wheel thieves are back at it again, leaving cars on blocks in Frisco. WFAA reported that Alan Castro was excited for his brand new car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla. Recently, the thieves targeted his wheels. Castro said, "It happened again. The first time it was on cinder blocks, and...
fox4news.com

16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy