On July 6, 2022 at 4:40 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies were requested to attempt to locate a subject wanted on a warrant out of Lee County. Deputies checked several possible locations of this subject. A check of a family member’s residence in rural Sterling was conducted and the male subject Brett E. Benters, 38, of Dixon, was located and arrested on an outstanding Lee County for Violation of Court Order, according to a Friday released from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

