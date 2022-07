ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brandon Charley of Prewitt, New Mexico was sentenced on June 30 in federal court on voluntary manslaughter charges. Charley pleaded guilty on September 8, 2021. According to the plea agreement, Charley got into an argument with the victim and shot at him from a motor vehicle in an area near Prewitt. The […]

