U.S. adds 372,000 jobs as labor market stays robust

By Courtenay Brown
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held at 3.6%, close to the lowest level in a half-century, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Jobs growth remains healthy, even as the Federal...

www.axios.com

Comments / 3

Related
International Business Times

Canada's Jobless Rate Drops To 4.9% In June, Economy Loses 43,200 Jobs

Canada's unemployment rate fell to a new record low 4.9% in June, beating expectations, even as the economy posted a surprise decline in jobs, while wages accelerated sharply, official data showed on Friday. The Canadian economy lost 43,200 jobs in June, mostly among older workers, missing expectations of a job...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Labor Market#Labor Force#The Federal Reserve#Fed
AOL Corp

Biden touts jobs numbers, falling gas prices: 'The program is working'

Pointing to robust June jobs numbers and falling gas prices, President Biden said Friday that his economic "program is working." "Today the Labor Department reported that we've added 372,000 jobs last month, 372,000. Here's why it's important: Our private sector has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added jobs on top of that," Biden said at a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. "We have more Americans working today in the private sector than any day under my predecessor, more today than anytime in American history, today."
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Seniors in New York to be sent one-time $200 'stimulus check' payment

Some New York seniors can expect a little extra cash through a one-time payment of $200 as rising inflation continues to hit the country. The payments will come from Onondaga County, which saw its legislature unanimously approve the payments at this week’s meeting. Those eligible include seniors who are currently receiving the New York state Enhanced STAR exemption for the 2022-2023 school year, about 27,500 households in the county, according to WRVO.
Axios

What recession? Jobs numbers point to solid growth

Over the last few months, the great debate has been over whether 2021's hyper-growth will end with a soft landing — a gradual slowdown — or a hard landing that becomes a nasty recession. The June employment numbers raise the question of if the plane is even landing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. job growth likely slowed in June; unemployment rate seen at 3.6%

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in 14 months in June, but the jobless rate probably remained near pre-pandemic lows, underscoring labor market tightness that could encourage the Federal Reserve to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

June jobs report likely to reduce recessions risk: Economic expert

Thru the Cycle President John Lonski reacted to June’s better-than-expected jobs report, Friday, telling "Mornings with Maria" that he's "never heard" of a recession when an economy is growing payrolls by more than 300,000 jobs per month. JOHN LONSKI: I think it's much better than anticipated. I'd like the...
BUSINESS
SFGate

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Futures slip ahead of June jobs data

July 8 (Reuters) - Futures slipped on Friday, after a recent run of gains for Wall Street's main indexes, as investors awaited monthly jobs data to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy and the path of future rate hikes.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase; layoffs hit 16-month high in June

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and there are growing signs that demand for labor is cooling, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening stokes recession fears.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

June job growth revealed amid recession fears

Job growth remained strong in June, well above the historic average but down from the 2022 average, according to the latest Employment Situation Summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 372,000 in June while the unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for the fourth...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US economy adds 372,000 jobs amid concerns about inflation

The US economy added 372,000 jobs during the month of June 2022 as voters’ concerns about inflation continue, as does their dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous month, as was the number of long-term unemployed workers--who are defined as being jobless for more than 27 weeks. Roughly 1.3m workers are long-term unemployed. Similarly, the labour force participation rate, which is the number of people who are either working or looking for work, changed little at 62.2 per cent, which is still below the 63.4 per cent labour force participation...
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios

ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

