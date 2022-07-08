U.S. adds 372,000 jobs as labor market stays robust

The US economy added 372,000 jobs during the month of June 2022 as voters’ concerns about inflation continue, as does their dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous month, as was the number of long-term unemployed workers--who are defined as being jobless for more than 27 weeks. Roughly 1.3m workers are long-term unemployed. Similarly, the labour force participation rate, which is the number of people who are either working or looking for work, changed little at 62.2 per cent, which is still below the 63.4 per cent labour force participation...
Comments / 3