ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Angola is heading for a historic change as the oil-rich country votes in an election marking the end of President Jose Dos Santos' 38-year reign. 

By MAXIM MARMUR
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRFWo_0gYrrq8H00
Jose Eduardo Dos Santos ruled Angola with an iron fist for 37 years /AFP/File

Following the death of Jose Eduardo dos Santos Friday at the age of 79, here are the key dates during his 38-year iron-fisted reign over oil-rich Angola.

- Civil war -

On September 20, 1979, Dos Santos takes office as Angola's president after the death of the country's first post-independence leader Agostinho Neto.

At the time, the pro-Soviet People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) is fighting a civil war against the pro-Western National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) and the National Front for the Liberation of Angola (FNLA) which erupted just before Angola won independence from Portugal in 1975.

While apartheid South Africa backs UNITA, the MPLA has the support of Cuban forces.

South African forces finally withdraw in 1988, while the last Cuban soldiers leave Angola in 1991.

- Peace deal, vote then war -

In May 1991, Dos Santos and UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi reach a peace agreement which includes elections.

In September 1992, the MPLA wins Angola's first democratic elections.

But UNITA rejects the results and the second round of voting is cancelled as heavy fighting resumes.

From January to March 1993, UNITA's fight for the central city of Huambo leaves an estimated 12,000 people dead. And the UN says another 25,000 people are killed throughout the year in Kuito, also in the centre.

On November 20, 1994, new peace accords are signed in Zambia paving the way for the disarmament of UNITA and its participation in government.

In 1997, UNITA deputies take up their seats and a unity government is formed. But civil war resumes the following year.

- End of civil war -

On February 22, 2002, UNITA leader Savimbi is killed by the army in western Angola.

April 4, the army and UNITA sign a ceasefire agreement to end the civil war, which has left at least 500,000 dead over 27 years of fighting.

On September 5, 2008, the MPLA wins an overwhelming victory in the first peace-time elections.

Four years later, the party scores another resounding win, scooping 71.8 percent of the vote.

On September 26, 2012, Dos Santos is sworn in after being formally elected for the first time.

- Protests and repression -

In spring 2011, people take to the streets to call for greater freedom of expression, democracy and better living conditions. But the protests are banned and put down by the police, often violently.

In June 2013, Dos Santos names his son Jose Filomeno as head of a sovereign wealth fund, sparking accusations of nepotism and corruption fears.

In June 2015, more than a dozen activists, including rapper Luaty Beirao, are arrested in Luanda on accusations of rebelling against the president.

On March 28, 2016, 17 youth activists, including Beirao, are handed between two and eight years in jail but are largely granted amnesty later in the year.

In June 2016, Isabel Dos Santos, the president's eldest daughter and Africa's richest woman, according to Forbes, is appointed to head up Sonangol, the national oil firm, with opponents accusing her of getting rich on her father's coat-tails.

- End of an era -

On February 3, 2017, Dos Santos confirms he will not run in elections planned for August, naming his loyal Defence Minister Joao Lourenco as the candidate to succeed him.

July 20, 2017, Dos Santos returns to Luanda after two weeks in Spain as rumours swirl about his health.

September 26, 2017, attends the inauguration of his successor Lourenco

September 8, 2018, he relinquishes power as head of the MPLA.

In April 2019, he leaves the country reportedly for routine medical checks, but he does not return until September 2021, prompting commentators to conclude he was in self-imposed exile.

Comments / 11

Clark Kent
18h ago

I feel for them. probably be hit with famine or something to destabilize and steal their resources sooner than they think.

Reply
2
Rocky Road
20h ago

The government will steal all the money as it’s been done forever

Reply
6
Related
International Business Times

Angola's Former President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos Dies At 79

Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa's second-biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, died on Friday, the presidency said. The 79-year-old died at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was being treated following a prolonged illness, according to the statement. One of Africa's longest...
AFRICA
AFP

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian style.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died Friday at the age of 79, ruled Angola for 38 years, using his nation's oil wealth to turn his family into billionaires while leaving his people among the poorest on the planet. Dos Santos first became president and leader of the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party in 1979. 
POLITICS
TravelNoire

Meet The Black President That Colombia Erased From Its History

On June 17th, 2002, history was made in Colombia after the country elected its first Afro-Colombian woman vice-president Francia Marquez. However, Marquez was not the only Black Colombian to reach one of the highest political positions in the country. In the 19th century, a man named Juan José Nieto Gil also made History after taking office as the first and only Black president of Colombia.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Dos Santos
Person
Agostinho Neto
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Democratic Elections#Apartheid South Africa#Pro Soviet#Unita#Mpla#Cuban#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
South Africa
Country
Portugal
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY
Jax Hudur

The Mysterious Discovery of the World's First Illustrated Christian Bible

The oldest illustrated Bible, the Garima GospelsWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. When an English artist named Beatrice Payne visited Ethiopia in the 1940s, she toured the Abba Garima monastery in the Tigre region of Ethiopia. The monastery was founded in the 5th to early 6th century by Abba (Abba means father) Garima, who is thought to be a Byzantine prince.
US News and World Report

Russia Warns West: Don't Take Your Assets in Our Country for Granted

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hinted on Wednesday that it had not dropped the idea of seizing Western-owned assets and businesses in the country, as a top official sharply criticised governments that have hit Moscow with sanctions. In a combative media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that Russia was...
ECONOMY
AFP

AFP

70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy