Burfoot’s 3rd appeal of corruption charges denied

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Treasurer and Councilman Anthony Burfoot’s third request to appeal his 2016 conviction on public corruption charges was denied this week in court.

He was sentenced to six years, and served more than three when he was released from federal prison due to coronavirus concerns back in May 2020.

Two previous appeals in 2018 in 2021 were also denied.

Prosecutors say Burfoot received money, home appliances and more from people , including Ocean View businessman Ronnie Boone , from 2005 to 2011 in exchange for official city actions on their behalf.

