Atlanta Faze apologises for misogynistic 'misguided tweet' after backlash

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Faze Clan)

Atlanta Faze—a Call of Duty franchise team under the Atlanta Esports Ventures—has apologised for a "misguided tweet" that asked followers how many drinks would be needed to take home their team if they were women.

The now-deleted tweet featured a collage of Atlanta Faze's all-male team with a female face filter and the caption "how many drinks to take them home?" The tweet didn't go down too well, with fellow esports figures calling out the potentially dangerous message behind it. Team Liquid co-founder Steve Arhancet called it "absolutely disgusting" and "more Faze bro crap," while fellow Liquid member Mendo called the apology "uncomfortable."

Not everyone seemed to think the tweet was problematic. Tribe Gaming founder HawksNest said it was simply "poor wording from Faze that caused a misunderstanding," with Fortnite pro YourFellowArab calling it "a harmless banger about male COD players."

Atlanta FaZe have issued an apology for a tweet that drew some backlash in the community. Saying it has been handled internally. pic.twitter.com/TNRkQJY6T9July 7, 2022

Despite arguments over whether the tweet was misogynistic, Faze Atlanta decided to remove it roughly a day after it went up. It then issued an apology (opens in new tab) in a statement, saying "we understand there is no room for misogynistic or harassing behaviour and that women and the Call of Duty community deserve better." Atlanta Faze said the issue has been handled internally, concluding that it would "vow to move forward in a positive manner for all."

Although Atlanta Esports Ventures simply licenses out the Faze name, it's still not a good look for an organisation that's faced scrutiny on multiple occasions in the last 12 months. Just last week, Cented was dropped from Faze Clan (opens in new tab) for spouting a racial slur on-stream, while the infamous "Save the Kids" crypto scam (opens in new tab)saw one member kicked and three more suspended in July 2021.

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

