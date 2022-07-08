ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Man reportedly hit a young girl, threatened a witness with a gun

gallupsun.com
 3 days ago

A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a young girl outside of a local gift shop and threatened the store owner with a gun. On June 23, around 1:14 pm, Gallup Police Officer Darius Johnson was dispatched to 1506 S. Second St., Crazy Joe’s Store, because a man reportedly had...

gallupsun.com

Comments / 2

