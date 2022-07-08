ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crop Top Is Key To Zendaya’s Summer Style

By Alice Cary
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya is very much here for the crop top revolution. The fashion darling and former British Vogue cover star visited her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, on the set of his new series, The Crowded Room, wearing a casual...

HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Katie Holmes’ Hand-crocheted Chloé Top, Skirt Took 180 Hours for Her ‘Alone Together’ Premiere With Bobby Wooten at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes looked to Chloé to debut her new film “Alone Together.” The actress and director wore a matching hand-crocheted Chloé white tank top and long flared skirt from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection for the film’s premiere Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival. According to Chloé, the matching set took 180 hours to create. Holmes paired the look with the Chloé Kattie bag in a soft tan color.More from WWDZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchChloé Resort 2023Chloé Pre-Fall 2022 Holmes posed on the red carpet...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL

