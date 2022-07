With ever-changing technology and shifts in the digital age, many small businesses are looking for ways to break into online sales and service. E-commerce can be a challenging method to tackle alone, which is why the Washington Center for Women in Business (WCWB) developed and launched Quick Start Up: HER Commerce Edition. To celebrate the efforts of the most recent cohort, the WCWB is presenting the first ever Pop Up, where the program graduates can showcase their products and services in person. This free community event will be held at Drip Espresso Bar on August 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

