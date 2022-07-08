WTOL 11: Bowling Green proposes DORA expansion

NORTHWOOD — Inflation and supply chain issues may be changing the city’s proposed $6.3 million recreation center, but plans continue for a late fall groundbreaking. “$6.3 million is the price we are going to present to city council, to ask them to bond,” Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said. “We did get $1 million from the state. We got that a couple years ago, and then because of COVID and supply issues, the state has said that deadline is extended until July of 2024, but we hope to have the building up by next year.”

