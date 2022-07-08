ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

WTOL 11: Bowling Green proposes DORA expansion

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesignated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, or DORA, have...

sent-trib.com

Squirrel v. transformer knocks out power to BG

A majority of Bowling Green residents were without power this morning for about an hour after a squirrel had contact with a transformer. Mayor Mike Aspacher said the issue occurred on Wintergarden Road around 7 a.m. and affected a substation. “It was relatively widespread,” he said of the power issue....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Radio personality Chris Smithers joins River Rat Country

River Rat Country is adding to its line up and Northwest Ohio country music lovers will recognize the newest addition. Cliff Smithers, who has been familiar to Toledo area radio listeners for the last 32 years, recently exited the K-100 morning show and will now be heard 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the internet radio station River Rat Country.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Electrical fire on Dorr St

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on Dorr St., near Inverness Club, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. Toledo Fire officials say yesterday, the homeowners were alerted by someone pounding on their door who noticed the fire. They believe it started inside of...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

$6.3 million rec center proposed for Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Inflation and supply chain issues may be changing the city’s proposed $6.3 million recreation center, but plans continue for a late fall groundbreaking. “$6.3 million is the price we are going to present to city council, to ask them to bond,” Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said. “We did get $1 million from the state. We got that a couple years ago, and then because of COVID and supply issues, the state has said that deadline is extended until July of 2024, but we hope to have the building up by next year.”
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees heard warnings about the need for preparation for the 2024 total eclipse, which is expected bring a huge influx of tourists along major roadways in the area. At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, gave a presentation...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

The Peach Truck returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south. The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region. Toledoans lined up at Franklin...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local WWII veteran has made thousands of pocket crosses

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Cancer diagnosis focused Bell

Jan Bell is quite serious about “Quiet Contemplation.”. The name of his photography book is also how he lives a lot of his life. Several times a year, Bell will leave his Bowling Green home for weeks of solitude: Just him and nature. “I’m an outdoorsperson — lots of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Fryer Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot early this morning on the 5800 block of Fryer Ave, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police say they don’t know how the victim was shot, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment. If you have information, call or...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A conservative political advocacy group held an event in Toledo on Friday to offer discounted gas. Americans for Prosperity held an event at the Stop & Go in the 800 block of Byrne Rd. in Toledo Friday morning offering gas at $2.38/gallon for two hours. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., customers had the chance to purchase gas at the 2021 average prices for regular gas.
TOLEDO, OH
lostinmichigan.net

The Big House in Hudson

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I saw this large house in Hudson in southern Michigan. I was not able to find any history about it other than it is now used as an assisted living facility. It is a beautiful looking building.
HUDSON, MI
WTOL 11

Waterville developers plan new amphitheater project

WATERVILLE, Ohio — It may look like a quiet field, but it may soon hold the sounds of rock and roll. The property near the interchange of U.S. Route 24 and State Route 64 near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville could soon become home to the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, a proposed outdoor amphitheater.
WATERVILLE, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG eyes changes in response to city pool patron using N-word

Bowling Green officials are implementing changes in response to a young patron repeatedly using the N-word at the city pool and waterpark. During this past week’s Not In Our Town Bowling Green meeting, members discussed a recent incident at the pool, in which a young teen reportedly used the N-word. An adult patron at the pool reported the incident to pool staff.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

