ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Highs in the 90s with small thunderstorm chance

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere'll be a chance for rain before temps slide up to 100 degrees this weekend. Woman on mission to save mother from Ukrainian war. Hiking during the heat advisory? Here’s how to prepare. Lakewood Methodist...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Cooler mid-80s with 30% chance of thunderstorms

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a cold front on Monday as monsoon moisture drops Denver’s temp into the mid-80s. There is a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, especially south across the Palmer Divide. The mountains can expect a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a lower chance in the Northern Mountains.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Record heat likely this weekend

Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in some places this weekend including in Denver, which would be a new record high. Carly Cassady forecasts.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bond, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
KDVR.com

Triple-digit heat possible this weekend

Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in some places this weekend. The forecast high for Denver on Saturday and Sunday is 99 degrees. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#100 Degrees#Biography#Rainbow Gathering#Buffs
KDVR.com

Hundreds lose AC in low-income Archdiocese apartments

Air conditioning in a 10-story, low-income Marian Plaza apartment complex owned by the Archdiocese of Denver went out on Friday, just hours before record-setting heat arrived. Many of its residents are older or have disabilities. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Lakewood Methodist church vandalized

Evan Kruegel spoke with a Lakewood church targeted with burglary and vandalism. Why do gasoline prices fall slower than they rise?. 62 sisters of Loretto exhumed, relocated to new cemetery. Coloradans react to Biden’s executive order on abortion. Big crowds flock to cool spots amid heat warnings. Will new...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Look years younger with Ageless Expressions Medspa

It is the newest treatment at Ageless Expressions Medspa called Evoke. It burns fat and tightens the skin. You can treat the chin, the jaw, anywhere on the lower face. Evoke heats the tissue up and it kills the fat that is naturally flushed out by your body. The heat also contours the skin in the area. No downtime, no bruising, no needles. Paula did six Evoke treatments on her face and loves the results! Also ask about the Morpheus8, Joana did that treatment and was able to get back to work on air after two days. Call today for a consult to see which treatment is best for you.
LITTLETON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound to close next week for crash cleanup

DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 eastbound will be closed in Glenwood Canyon for one day in July for a commercial vehicle crash clean-up. The closure is necessary for the cleanup crew to safely remove the vehicle. The eastbound lanes will be closed on July 13 during the daytime, starting...
KDVR.com

Ageless Expressions Medspa

It is the newest treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called Evolve X. It reduces fat and stimulates collagen production, giving you more tone and also takes care of cellulite and builds muscle. No downtime, no bruising, no needles. Call 1-844-724-3537 now to book your appointment. They’re located in Littleton and also have a new office in Golden. Or go online to agelessexpressionsmedspa.com.
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Lakewood church repeatedly vandalized

Leaders at a Lakewood church are hoping surveillance videos can help track down a man who reportedly threw a rock through a window on July 5. Evan Kruegel reports.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Gun group files lawsuit against Town of Superior

A local gun owner group says the Town of Superior is unconstitutional. Why do gasoline prices fall slower than they rise?. 62 sisters of Loretto exhumed, relocated to new cemetery. Coloradans react to Biden’s executive order on abortion. Big crowds flock to cool spots amid heat warnings. Will new...
SUPERIOR, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy