A Jackson County man charged with burglary in Rabun County is suspected of committing a string of burglaries in other communities. Benjamin Reed Heaslip, 36, was taken into custody on July 1 after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence in his home county. Rabun County investigators identified Heaslip as the primary suspect in burglaries at the Rabun County Golf Club, Kingwood Country Club, and Wildcat Grill.

RABUN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO