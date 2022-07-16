MacBook Air M2 sales now live — how to get yours

Sales for the new MacBook Air 2022 are now live. You can secure the new MacBook Air M2 right now at a host of retailers.

And you'll want to do just that, as Apple has given the MacBook Air a serious overhaul. You're not only getting the powerful new Apple M2 chip but also a design that's 20% smaller than the previous Air and a new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that's 25% brighter. There's also a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and four color options.

The MacBook Air M2 didn't see any discounts on Prime Day, but keep an eye on the latest MacBook deals as one retailer is bound to offer that first price cut.

Prices for the MacBook Air 2022 start at $1,199, which is a notable $200 increase over the MacBook Air M1 . But the upgrades on offer seem worth the price hike. If you're fine with less power and an older design, the older Air is still available for $999.

Following a week of preorders, the MacBook Air 2022 will then go on sale July 15. And with some early back to school sales on Apple's new laptops you could secure a neat deal on the new Air. In fact, the Apple 2022 back to school discount is already knocking $100 off MacBook Air M2 preorders and also bundles a $150 Apple gift card. You must be a student to get this deal. (For more deals, check out our Apple Store promo codes page for more ways to save on Apple gear).

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: Where to buy now

Preorder the MacBook Air 2022 in the U.S.

MacBook Air 2022: was $1,199 now $1,199 @ Amazon

As one of the biggest Apple authorized resellers around, Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 available for sale. In the past, Amazon has been the first retailer to discount Apple's new gear, so keep a close on for the first sales. View Deal

MacBook Air (M2/2022): from $1,199 @ Best Buy

Apple's new MacBook Air is available right now at Best Buy. Although the Air is now $200 pricier, it boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. As a reminder, Best Buy lets you trade-in your old laptop for credit toward the price or your new one. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2022: from $1,199 @ Apple

Naturally Apple has the MacBook Air available for sale. And it also has some financing options if you don't want to buy it outright straight away. View Deal

MacBook Air 2022: from $1,199 @ B&H Photo

Authorized Apple reseller B&H Photo has the MacBook Air for sale. A whole suite of models and configurations are on offer. View Deal

MacBook Air 2022: from $1,199 @ Adorama

Adorama has MacBook Air 2022 on sale at list price from $1,199 and toping out at $1,499 for the top-spec version . View Deal

Preorder the MacBook Air 2022 in the U.K.

Apple MacBook Air 2022: from £1,249 @ Apple

Naturally Apple's U.K. store has the MacBook Air ready for preorder. And it also has some financing options if you don't want to buy it outright straight away. View Deal

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from £1,249 @ Amazon UK

Amazon, as one of the biggest Apple authorized resellers around, the MacBook Air 2022 ready for preorder. And keep and eye our for Prime Day deals that could drop the price by some £50. View Deal

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from £1,499 @ Currys

The MacBook Air 2022 and its full range of colors is available at Currys. Oddly the retailer appears to have even the base models starting at £1,499 rather than the £1,240 starting price. View Deal

MacBook Air 2022: check availability @ John Lewis

John Lewis has the MacBook Air 2022 listed with prices starting at £1,249, but it currently has the laptop listed as out of stock. Check back on July 15, as John Lewis also offers a robust 2-year guarantee. View Deal

MacBook Air 2022 — what you get for $1,199

The MacBook Air 2022 has plenty of new features. Here's how it stacks up to its predecessor. Wondering how it stacks up to the new MacBook Pro? Check out our MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Pro 2022 comparison.

MacBook Air side-by-side MacBook Air M2 (2022) MacBook Air M1 (2020) Pricing from $1,199 from $999 Screen size 13.6-inch Liquid Retina 13.3-inch Retina Screen resolution 2560 x 1664 2560 x 1600 CPU M2 M1 RAM 8GB/16GB/24GB 8GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB FaceTime camera 1080p 720p Battery up to 15 hours up to 15 hours Weight 2.7 pounds 2.8 pounds Dimensions 0.44 x 11.9 x 8.4 inches 0.63 x 11.9 x 8.3 inches

