Skies will continue to clear Sunday night following a few showers and isolated thunderstorms that moved through earlier in the evening. Nothing widespread, but the showers that moved through did produce a few brief downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s as southwest winds increase on the heals of a strengthening low level jet. Not only will this keep our temperatures on the warmer side, it’ll also help to pull in more moisture through Monday morning as dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. We may not see a big rise in the actual air temperature, but the humidity will increase significantly. This could eventually lead to a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO