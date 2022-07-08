ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Massive hit in public approval for the Supreme Court

By Newsy
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVE7h_0gYrpqCh00

Public approval of the Supreme Court is now at an all-time low.

"We're supposed to be a free country and we're supposed to be prioritizing people and life supposedly and this is not that," said Sydney Reddish, an abortion rights protester.

According to a June Gallup poll, only 25% of Americans have confidence in the high court. That’s a dive of more than 10% compared to the same time last year.

That poll was taken in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned. It’s an opinion most Americans do not support.

A Pew Research poll found that 57% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision. More than 60% say abortion should be legal in all or in most cases.

“I think that if our government wants to regulate something, let’s regulate guns. And not our bodies,” Philadelphia Councilwoman Kendra Brooks said.

Analysts say the court has undeniably become more ideological and political.

Earlier this year, the scientific journal PNAS found that since 2020, the Supreme Court had become “much more conservative than the public and is now more similar to Republicans in its ideological position on key issues.”

Allegations of impropriety deepened this week as Rolling Stone reported a religious leader with the anti-abortion group Liberty Counsel was recorded claiming she prays with Supreme Court justices.  She did not name specific justices.

In its majority opinion to overturn Roe and Casey, justices cited that group's statements, "the Liberty Counsel brief argues abortion has ties to race-based eugenics."

"If it's something they believe in, if it's something they believe in their religion that they don't want to do then they shouldn't do it. That doesn't mean that we should have our rights taken away from us as well," said Sydney Manese, an abortion rights protester.

The allegations of a conflict of interest extend to the justices' political leanings.

Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://bit.ly/Newsy1

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Conflict Of Interest#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Gallup#Americans#Pew Research#The Supreme Court#Pnas#Republicans#Rolling Stone#Liberty Counsel
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy