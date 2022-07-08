8-hour-long standoff ends with arrest of burglary suspect who shot at deputy, HCSO says

An eight-hour-long standoff with a Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit involving a burglary suspect ended with an arrest, authorities said. The standoff began after the suspect barricaded himself inside a warehouse following a gunfight with a deputy on FM 529.

Deputies were called at about 1:10 a.m. to the 13400 block of FM 529 about a burglary involving a man wearing a mask, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

ABC13 receieved reports the standoff was over at about 9:24 a.m.

When deputies initially arrived at the alleged burglary scene, Gonzalez said a deputy and the suspect shot at each other.

That's when authorities believe the man went back into the building, where he barricaded himself.

ABC13 obtained scanner traffic audio of the moment the deputy let others know he got shot at.

"They shot at you?" one deputy asked.

"Yeah, they shot at me but missed. Shot back, unknown if he was struck," the deputy responded.

"All units that are running around are being exposed to potential gunfire. Make sure you all have hard cover. They've already shot at one officer," a deputy can be heard saying on scanner traffic earlier on during the incident.

"We tried numerous times to talk with him though our microphones, through our drone, also through our robots. Repeatedly gassed the business," said Thomas Gilliland with the sheriff's office.

The man barricaded himself at a warehouse on FM-529 for more than nine hours, officials said. ABC13 was there and saw him come out and be taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the building has a false ceiling so the 20-year-old suspect was able get up onto the high beams. This made it very difficult to see where the man was and what he was doing.

The SWAT team ended up tearing holes through the wall of the building, according to Gilliland.

The suspect now faces charges of burglary of a building and aggravated assault of a police officer.

The sheriff's office said this same auto performance business that was broken into a few days ago. They are still working to figure out if the two burglaries are connected.