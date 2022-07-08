ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

8-hour-long standoff ends with arrest of burglary suspect who shot at deputy, HCSO says

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtSyr_0gYrpXd000

An eight-hour-long standoff with a Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit involving a burglary suspect ended with an arrest, authorities said. The standoff began after the suspect barricaded himself inside a warehouse following a gunfight with a deputy on FM 529.

Deputies were called at about 1:10 a.m. to the 13400 block of FM 529 about a burglary involving a man wearing a mask, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

ABC13 receieved reports the standoff was over at about 9:24 a.m.

When deputies initially arrived at the alleged burglary scene, Gonzalez said a deputy and the suspect shot at each other.

That's when authorities believe the man went back into the building, where he barricaded himself.

ABC13 obtained scanner traffic audio of the moment the deputy let others know he got shot at.

"They shot at you?" one deputy asked.

"Yeah, they shot at me but missed. Shot back, unknown if he was struck," the deputy responded.

"All units that are running around are being exposed to potential gunfire. Make sure you all have hard cover. They've already shot at one officer," a deputy can be heard saying on scanner traffic earlier on during the incident.

"We tried numerous times to talk with him though our microphones, through our drone, also through our robots. Repeatedly gassed the business," said Thomas Gilliland with the sheriff's office.

The man barricaded himself at a warehouse on FM-529 for more than nine hours, officials said. ABC13 was there and saw him come out and be taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the building has a false ceiling so the 20-year-old suspect was able get up onto the high beams. This made it very difficult to see where the man was and what he was doing.

The SWAT team ended up tearing holes through the wall of the building, according to Gilliland.

The suspect now faces charges of burglary of a building and aggravated assault of a police officer.

The sheriff's office said this same auto performance business that was broken into a few days ago. They are still working to figure out if the two burglaries are connected.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Shootout leaves one dead while toddler left in victim’s car

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shootout in broad daylight in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, and police said a 2-year-old was inside the victim’s car during the shooting. Police have releases surveillance photos of who they believe is the suspect of the shooting. The...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#A Gunfight#Violent Crime#Swat
theleadernews.com

Man killed in possible road rage incident

A man was fatally shot outside a Northside/Northline gas station last week following what authorities say may have been the escalation of a road rage incident, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWTX

Harris County Sheriff deputy shoots suspect who attempted to take taser

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect who attempted to gain control over a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his taser was pronounced dead at the scene Friday evening. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 6 p.m. June 8 to in resp[once to an assault at a Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of FM 1960 West.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy