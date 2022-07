Buffalo police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Thursday night in South Buffalo.

Officers responded to Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a bicyclist hit by a car.

Authorities have released the name of the victim as 27-year-old Theodore Dionne. He died at the scene.

Buffalo police are asking that anyone with information contact its confidential tip line (716) 847-2255.