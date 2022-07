We have our share of strange animals here New York, but eastern hellbender, AKA the "snot otter", has to take the cake as New York's best-kept amphibious secret. This intriguing and elusive animal is native in states like the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Kentucky, but can also be found as far north as Pennsylvania (where it's the state's official amphibian), and southern New York state, where there listed as a species of "special concern". The most staggering statistics about this creature, also nicknamed "Mud Dog" and "Allegheny Alligator", though, is how long they can live, and exactly how large they can get.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO