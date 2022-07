AUSTIN, Texas — We all know that conditions have been toasty recently, but summer 2022 is shaping up to be one for the record books. After the hottest weekend of the year so far, including an all-time-July-record-tying 110 Sunday afternoon, our forecast calls for more of the same to start the beginning of the workweek. In fact, we could experience one of the hottest days ever in Austin since records began in 1897.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO