Pa. 911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after failing to send ambulance

Police revealed in court on Monday that they found former New Orleans radio host Sandra Jimerson unconscious from an overdose attempt earlier this month, and lying next to her dead ex-husband after shooting him then calling 911. Jimerson, 73, had a month left to live from Stage 4 cancer when she allegedly attempted the grisly murder-suicide on June 18. She was charged with second-degree murder and booked in jail Saturday, but police let her out Sunday on house arrest in the care of her lawyer and hospice doctors. In a suicide note Jimerson allegedly left, she blamed her doctors for not treating her tumors properly, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jimmie Jimerson, 75, dead but they were able to revive Sandra with naloxone. Although the couple had been divorced for almost a quarter-century, Jimmie usually stopped by Sandra’s house weekly to help care for her through her cancer diagnosis, his niece told NOLA.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO